Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

2025 Spring fashion trends

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted January 30, 2025 10:04 am
1 min read
2025 spring fashion trends View image in full screen
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Spring is just around the corner—don’t let your wardrobe fall behind!  We’ve got the scoop on the hottest 2025 fashion trends so you can step into the season in style. Keep reading to give your closet the refresh it deserves.

 

Lorenza Midi Dress
The runways have been filled with soft and feminine looks, delicate sheer layers and pastel tones, as perfectly captured by this dreamy midi dress from Revolve. This elegant piece in dusty blue promises to make you a showstopper for all your upcoming parties. Bring on the spring weddings, baby showers and upscale brunches!
$271.33 at Revolve

 

Story continues below advertisement
In My Dreams Midi
Get ready to embrace the return of drop waist dresses and skirts this spring! Originally popularized during the iconic flapper era of the 1920s, this style is known for its relaxed silhouette that makes it perfect for both casual and dressy occasions. This romantic midi dress from Free People is a versatile choice that can be styled up or down, exuding a charming vintage-inspired feel.
152.99 at Free People

 

Floral Print Ruffle Blouse With Tie
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Miranda Priestly might have given this blouse some side-eye but this was another trend that was all over this season’s catwalks. Work appropriate and who doesn’t love a fun pattern? I say add to cart!
$27.95 at Zara (was $55.90)

 

Eliana Blazer
We’re seeing a little bit of a shift from the oversized blazer to a more tailored, structured silhouette. Incredibly flattering, you’ll want one of these beauties handy in your closet at all times. This v-neck blazer from Revolve is a personal favourite of mine – chic for Instagram photo ops or planning to start my own business.
$141.78 at Revolve
Story continues below advertisement

 

Women's Faux Leather Jacket
Shorter length jackets are trending and this faux leather one from Amazon will be your everyday staple, elevating both causal and dressed up looks. You’ll be reaching for this one all season.
$47.39 on Amazon

 

Patent leather effect heeled sandal
Peep-toed shoes made a notable appearance in multiple designer collections and this patent leather pair from Mango might be your new favourite accessory. A playful peep-toe and sophisticated chocolate brown combo? The fashion gods did not come to play.
$75.99 at Mango

 

Ankle Strap Buckle Heels
Pointed heel and sling backs have been popular for a while now and this is one trend that isn’t going anywhere. This black pair from Zara is a classy and perfect for all kinds of occasions. We’ll also start to see variations with different colours and embellishments. Dust off any hidden treasures in mom’s closet as well because vintage finds are included in this one!
$69.90 at Zara
Story continues below advertisement

 

Le Teckel Leather Shoulder Bag
East-west bags, a style of handbag characterized by their horizontal shape, are gaining more popularity and have been seen on celebrities like Rhianna and Hailey Bieber. This cool “it girl” bag adds a touch of elegance to any look, while still being sleek enough to pair with streetwear clothes. The Le Teckle bag, named after the dachshund, aka wiener dog (no I’m not kidding), is the elongated handbag you didn’t know you needed.
$3256 at Holt Renfew

You may also like:

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chiffon High Waist Floral Knotted Mini Skirt – $24.00

H&M Flounced Blouse – $44.99

Women’s Joy Shoulder Bag – $128.00

Revolve Maya Bubble Dress – $162.98

Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi – $110.49

More Recommendations

Kimchi Blue Rosie Floral Applique Tube Top – $59.00

Nine West Women’s Pump – $80.52

 

Story continues below advertisement
Iconic Mesh Polo Shirt
Spring is all about the polos in the world of men’s fashion and there’s nothing like a true classic from Ralph Lauren. Whether it’s for the office or golf attire, this wardrobe essential never goes out of style.
$138.00 at Ralph Lauren

 

Classic Oxford Shirt in Standard Fit
This smooth, woven stretch cotton Oxford shirt is a wardrobe staple for looking sharp at the office. Crafted in a factory that prioritizes gender equality and women’s empowerment, feel even better about your purchase knowing it supports a meaningful cause.
$79.95 at Gap

 

Stretch Classic Fit Chino Short
Breezy, easy, and a true spring must-have, these classic fit shorts are perfect for all kinds of outdoor activities.
$125.00 at Ralph Lauren
Story continues below advertisement

 

Tommy Hilfiger mens Reversible Belt
This reversible belt from Tommy Hilfiger will give your guy 2 styles in 1, making it the perfect accessory to easily transition from formal to casual.
$32.96 on Amazon (was $38.85)

 

Steve Madden Plot Black Leather
These Steve Madden leather shoes might be the perfect work shoe. Their classic style makes them a staple in any man’s wardrobe.
$170 at Steve Madden

You may also like:

100% Cotton Crew Socks for Men – $29.99

Under Armour mens Blitzing Stretch Fit Cap – $34.99 – $136.58

Story continues below advertisement

H&M Slim Fit Fine-Knit Sweater – $29.99

Tommy Hilfiger Solid Logo Crewneck Sweater – $75.60

More from The Curator
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices