2025 Spring fashion trends

Spring is just around the corner—don’t let your wardrobe fall behind! We’ve got the scoop on the hottest 2025 fashion trends so you can step into the season in style. Keep reading to give your closet the refresh it deserves.
The runways have been filled with soft and feminine looks, delicate sheer layers and pastel tones, as perfectly captured by this dreamy midi dress from Revolve. This elegant piece in dusty blue promises to make you a showstopper for all your upcoming parties. Bring on the spring weddings, baby showers and upscale brunches!
Get ready to embrace the return of drop waist dresses and skirts this spring! Originally popularized during the iconic flapper era of the 1920s, this style is known for its relaxed silhouette that makes it perfect for both casual and dressy occasions. This romantic midi dress from Free People is a versatile choice that can be styled up or down, exuding a charming vintage-inspired feel.
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Miranda Priestly might have given this blouse some side-eye but this was another trend that was all over this season’s catwalks. Work appropriate and who doesn’t love a fun pattern? I say add to cart!
We’re seeing a little bit of a shift from the oversized blazer to a more tailored, structured silhouette. Incredibly flattering, you’ll want one of these beauties handy in your closet at all times. This v-neck blazer from Revolve is a personal favourite of mine – chic for Instagram photo ops or planning to start my own business.
Peep-toed shoes made a notable appearance in multiple designer collections and this patent leather pair from Mango might be your new favourite accessory. A playful peep-toe and sophisticated chocolate brown combo? The fashion gods did not come to play.
Pointed heel and sling backs have been popular for a while now and this is one trend that isn’t going anywhere. This black pair from Zara is a classy and perfect for all kinds of occasions. We’ll also start to see variations with different colours and embellishments. Dust off any hidden treasures in mom’s closet as well because vintage finds are included in this one!
East-west bags, a style of handbag characterized by their horizontal shape, are gaining more popularity and have been seen on celebrities like Rhianna and Hailey Bieber. This cool “it girl” bag adds a touch of elegance to any look, while still being sleek enough to pair with streetwear clothes. The Le Teckle bag, named after the dachshund, aka wiener dog (no I’m not kidding), is the elongated handbag you didn’t know you needed.
Spring is all about the polos in the world of men’s fashion and there’s nothing like a true classic from Ralph Lauren. Whether it’s for the office or golf attire, this wardrobe essential never goes out of style.
This smooth, woven stretch cotton Oxford shirt is a wardrobe staple for looking sharp at the office. Crafted in a factory that prioritizes gender equality and women’s empowerment, feel even better about your purchase knowing it supports a meaningful cause.
