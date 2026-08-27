Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s something to be said for jewellery you never have to think twice about–the kind of pieces that work with your favourite jeans and a T-shirt and somehow still feel right when you’re dressed up for dinner. From sculptural Mejuri studs to a classic Birks pearl necklace and a stunning swirly Jenny Bird ring, these are the everyday jewellery staples you’ll find yourself wearing on repeat.

The architectural studs

Lulu Loop Studs Give your everyday ear stack a little edge with these architectural loop studs. Crafted from PVD-bonded stainless steel, they won’t weight your lobes down–perfect for keeping up with whatever the day brings. $168 at Mejuri

Story continues below advertisement

The classic pearls

Birks Pearls Pearls may be classic, but this sterling silver strand feels anything but stuffy. Featuring 6-6.5mm cultured freshwater pearls and Birks’ iconic B clasp, it’s the kind of necklace that instantly pulls a look together. $900 at Birks

The stylish signet

Jude Pinky Signet Ring Pinkies up. This sleek signet ring features a vibrant lab-grown gemstone set into sterling silver, making it a colourful little addition to your everyday stack. Available in a range of gemstones, you may find yourself wearing it everywhere. $198 at Mejuri

The vintage-inspired watch

Cheetah Gold Watch This vintage gold plated watch serves major summer-vacation-on-a-yacht-in-Lake-Como vibes–yes, please! Pair it with a simple stack of bracelets for an old-money-inspired finish. $40.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

The dainty darling

Two-tone Bead Bracelet A string of metallic beads and faceted stones gives this affordable bracelet plenty of visual interest. The two-tone finish makes it especially easy to mix into your existing wrist stack. $19 at Simons

You may also like:

Silver Polishing Cloths – $10.99

Ceramic Cloud-Shaped Jewellery Dish – $21.99

TAWBURY 8 Slot Watch Box – $229

The statement-making swirl ring

Renzo Ring A swirl motif wraps around your finger in this sculptural, spiral-shaped ring. Finished in high-polish silver and designed to be water-resistant, it’s a statement-making style that still works with your everyday wardrobe. $128 at Jenny Bird

Story continues below advertisement

The chunky hoops

Toni 24mm Hoops Gold Everyone needs a good pair of hoops–and these 24mm gold-plated beauties are destined to be your new go-to. Designed by Vancouver-based Sarah Mulder, they add an instant dose of luxury to everything from a white tee to a dinner-date dress. $135 at SarahMulder.com

The everyday tennis bracelet

Round Cut Moissanite Tennis Bracelet Meet the bracelet you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. Featuring round-cut moissanite stones in your choice of size, this sparkly style looks just as good worn solo as it does layered into a wrist stack. $299 at el&elle

Story continues below advertisement

The silver stunner

Birks Essentials Sterling Silver Men's Venetian Chain Necklace An investment piece in every sense, this sterling silver Venetian chain necklace features smooth links for a sleek, structured silhouette. Wear it solo for a minimalist look or layer it with shorter chains for added impact. $1,640 at Birks

The personal pendant necklace

Monogram Necklace A monogram charm is one of those little details that makes an everyday jewellery collection feel distinctly yours. This high-polish gold necklace is made for layering and is water-resistant, so you can keep it in your rotation without overthinking it. $110 at Jenny Bird

You may also like:

Vlando Travel Jewellery Case – $15.99

Story continues below advertisement

Personalized Custom Name Necklace – $18.99

Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner – $59.99