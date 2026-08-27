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There’s something to be said for jewellery you never have to think twice about–the kind of pieces that work with your favourite jeans and a T-shirt and somehow still feel right when you’re dressed up for dinner. From sculptural Mejuri studs to a classic Birks pearl necklace and a stunning swirly Jenny Bird ring, these are the everyday jewellery staples you’ll find yourself wearing on repeat.
Give your everyday ear stack a little edge with these architectural loop studs. Crafted from PVD-bonded stainless steel, they won’t weight your lobes down–perfect for keeping up with whatever the day brings.
Pearls may be classic, but this sterling silver strand feels anything but stuffy. Featuring 6-6.5mm cultured freshwater pearls and Birks’ iconic B clasp, it’s the kind of necklace that instantly pulls a look together.
Pinkies up. This sleek signet ring features a vibrant lab-grown gemstone set into sterling silver, making it a colourful little addition to your everyday stack. Available in a range of gemstones, you may find yourself wearing it everywhere.
A swirl motif wraps around your finger in this sculptural, spiral-shaped ring. Finished in high-polish silver and designed to be water-resistant, it’s a statement-making style that still works with your everyday wardrobe.
Everyone needs a good pair of hoops–and these 24mm gold-plated beauties are destined to be your new go-to. Designed by Vancouver-based Sarah Mulder, they add an instant dose of luxury to everything from a white tee to a dinner-date dress.
Meet the bracelet you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. Featuring round-cut moissanite stones in your choice of size, this sparkly style looks just as good worn solo as it does layered into a wrist stack.
An investment piece in every sense, this sterling silver Venetian chain necklace features smooth links for a sleek, structured silhouette. Wear it solo for a minimalist look or layer it with shorter chains for added impact.
A monogram charm is one of those little details that makes an everyday jewellery collection feel distinctly yours. This high-polish gold necklace is made for layering and is water-resistant, so you can keep it in your rotation without overthinking it.
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