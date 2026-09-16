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The cheeky fashion switch up from late summer to early fall is my absolute favourite on the style calendar. The transition is quick – but also incredibly chic! Mixed textures, layering and fresh hues abound. And forecasts of chilly in the morning and balmy in the afternoon allow us to show skin in one area code (like a bare leg with ankle socks) while being covered in the other (cool new funnel neck, anyone?) And beyond being one of the delightfully preppiest seasons of the year, we get to re-live the good old days with a cheeky touch of varsity here and there, too. See you in class.

Aritzia Oculus Jacket - Crepette There’s nothing more effective (and on point) during shoulder season than a lightweight bomber with a high collar that’s roomy enough for layering. I heart the Oculus by Aritzia in a relaxed Japanese crepe. $248 at Aritzia

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Glossy Leather Ruched Loafers It’s not actually fall for me without the perfect pair of loafers. And the ruching detail on these takes me right back to 1988. Sigh. Also available in a rich brown. $169 at Simons

Aritzia The Finch Short Trench Coat - City Twill Available in droolworthy hues like Atlas Olive and Wicker Tan, the Finch trench speaks to our obsession-du-jour with the waist-length version of this classic. $265 at Aritzia

FEISEDY Oversized Aviator Round Sunglasses Don’t panic, they only look expensive! Hide from your summer fling in the crowd in these. $20.99 on Amazon

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Aritzia Enterprise Skirt - Eversential Board meeting? Fancy lunch? Third year presentation? The Enterprise midi skirt is sweet for every age category and will look killer with a knee-high boot and fine knit turtleneck in just a couple of months. $168 at Aritzia

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Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Coach Cherry Bag Charm – $120

CLOSEMATE Womens Slouch Crew Socks A slouchy ankle sock with loafers gets an A+ from me. $26.99 on Amazon

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Sloan Suede Shoulder Bag Suede is having a super strong moment right now, but this tone and silhouette are actually timeless. And who needs a book bag when you have this, lol. $385 at Simons

PoeticEHome 100% Mulberry Silk Scarf Poetry in a scarf. Tie it around your collar or attach it casually to your bag. $23.99 on Amazon

Aritzia Bare Cashmere Noteworthy Cardigan You will absolutely live in it. The lightweight Bare Cashmere Noteworthy Cardigan is a lightweight wardrobe workhorse. $198 at Aritzia

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Satin Midi Skirt Such a well-priced basic no matter what the season. $45.90 at Zara

BUXOM Full-On Plumping Lip Cream Gloss I rarely go on camera without a slick of lip-plumping gloss by Buxom in the shade Pink. Instant juicy pucker! $36 on Amazon

Trompe-l'oeil Frog Toggle Buttons Blazer A Napolean jacket like this version by Twik injects instant oh-la-la to everything from denim or even sweats. Also available in olive green. $120 at Simons

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Women's Lace Hem Pants Per the photo above, balloom pants are everywhere rn. I like these lace-hemmed versions with a simple creamy tank or a fine-knit V-neck sweater on cooler days. $42.99 on Amazon

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Gold Polished Chunky Twisted Waterdrop Bangle – $19.98

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Mejuri Letter Bracelet – $268