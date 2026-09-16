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The cheeky fashion switch up from late summer to early fall is my absolute favourite on the style calendar. The transition is quick – but also incredibly chic! Mixed textures, layering and fresh hues abound. And forecasts of chilly in the morning and balmy in the afternoon allow us to show skin in one area code (like a bare leg with ankle socks) while being covered in the other (cool new funnel neck, anyone?) And beyond being one of the delightfully preppiest seasons of the year, we get to re-live the good old days with a cheeky touch of varsity here and there, too. See you in class.
There’s nothing more effective (and on point) during shoulder season than a lightweight bomber with a high collar that’s roomy enough for layering. I heart the Oculus by Aritzia in a relaxed Japanese crepe.
Board meeting? Fancy lunch? Third year presentation? The Enterprise midi skirt is sweet for every age category and will look killer with a knee-high boot and fine knit turtleneck in just a couple of months.
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