7 makeup brush cleaners that *really* work

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted March 1, 2024 7:35 am
1 min read
how to clean your makeup brushes View image in full screen
Grimy brushes, begone.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the season shifts towards spring and the urge to refresh your surroundings blossoms, it’s not just your living space that deserves attention—your makeup brushes could use some love, too.

After all, they’re the unsung heroes of flawless makeup application. Yet, all too often, we procrastinate cleaning our brushes, allowing bacteria, oil, dead skin and other unpleasant residue to accumulate and wreak havoc on our delicate skin.

Well, not anymore! It’s time to take charge with makeup brush cleaners that truly get the job done. Read on for seven of the best cleaning solutions on the market.

 

Best overall

Cinema Secrets Professional Makeup Brush Cleaner
A cult-favourite among makeup artists, Cinema Secrets’ professional liquid cleaner ensures immaculate brushes. Its rapid-dry, rinse-free formula boasts 99.9 per cent antimicrobial disinfecting power. Clean, condition and deodorize natural and synthetic brushes sans the oily residue. Plus, its vanilla scent is irresistible!
$42.96 on Amazon $43.50 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best budget

Lise Watier makeup brush cleanser
Lise Watier Makeup Brush Cleanser
Lise Watier’s hassle-free formula keeps brushes and budgets smiling. Simply mist on brushes and wipe with a tissue—no water needed. Brushes will be clean, dry and disinfected in minutes for immediate reuse.
$20 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Best viral

Makeup Brush Cleaning Bowl
If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve likely seen this game-changer: a three-in-one makeup brush cleaner that effortlessly cleans, dries and stores brushes. Versatile and travel-friendly, it’s adored for good reason!
$14.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best spray

e.l.f. cosmetics Daily Brush Cleaner
E.l.f.’s daily-use makeup brush spray is a portable essential for quick cleaning on the move. Its rapid-dry formula sanitizes brushes, ensuring a fresh makeup application every time. With a revamped leak-proof design, it’s your hassle-free travel companion for a flawless look.
$28.73 on Amazon

 

Best shampoo

EcoTools Ecotools Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo
For those with sensitive skin, this gentle, plant-based formula is for you. Designed to wash away makeup, oil and impurities, this dermatologist-backed makeup brush shampoo by EcoTools promises seamless makeup application. A little goes a long way, so use it sparingly.
$21.5 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best wipes

EcoTools Makeup Brush Cleansing Cloths
Yes, makeup wipes exist for brushes, too. But just as you shouldn’t rely solely on wipes to clean your face, brush cloths are meant more for on-the-go use. Free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and petrolatum-based ingredients, these EcoTool wipes leave brushes soft, clean and healthy between deep cleanings.
$30.77 on Amazon

 

Best solid cleanser

Beautyblender Solid Lavender Cleanser
Don’t forget about your makeup sponges! A Beautyblender bestseller, this solid cleanser preserves sponge integrity while removing 99.7 per cent of harmful germs, with continuous protection up to 24 hours after washing. Enjoy the soothing lavender fragrance for a delightful cleansing experience.
$22 on Amazon $25 at Sephora
