Lip rescue: It’s time to put these 10 popular balms to the test

Winter—it’s the dry, cold, and windy season that spares no mercy on our skin, especially our delicate lips. Pouts are left parched, cracked and begging for repair.

To tackle this issue, I embarked on a wholly informal and subjective survey of top-ranking lip treatments on Amazon. I dug through comments, read ingredient lists, and sampled a range of formulas to find which were soothing and which improved the texture and look of my lips.

Now, everyone’s lips are different. Mine can be sensitive; what irritates me may not bother someone else. For example, fragrances and essential oils can be irritating for some. Read the breakdown with your preferences in mind.

Here are ten of the most popular lip balms and treatments I tried throughout February’s fluctuating temperatures.

To help me understand the breakdown of ingredients, I used INCIDecoder.

The Lip Balm Stalwart

Carmex Classic Lip Balm Carmex lip balm formula was developed in the 1930s by Alfred Woelbing. It’s an Amazon Choice product in the top 25 best-selling lip care in the balms and treatments category. $7.99 on Amazon

The promise: “Helps protect from cold, wind, and dry weather.”

Feel: This formulation has a waxy, tacky feel after you squeeze it out of the tube, but a few minutes after it’s applied to your lips, that sensation disappears.

Look: From what I see, it didn’t improve the look of my lips. Those noticeable lip lines made worse by dehydration are still visible.

Soothe Factor: It did soften my lips. I felt a slight tingling after I applied it.

Primary Moisturizing Ingredient: Petrolatum.

Potential irritant for sensitive skin: Menthol.

How did it work for me? When I wore it outside on a cold day, it kept my lips from chapping. However, I found my lips became quite parched later in the day.

Repurchase? No. Not only did I find the formula drying for my lips at the end of the day, but the smell was unappealing to me.

However, I am the odd one out. Most of the reviews on Amazon are rave—purchasers exuberantly (!) singing its praises and value in the fight against chapped lips.

The Repairing and Nourishing Balm

Nuxe Reve De Miel The claim to fame of Rève de Miel is that its ingredients are of 100% natural origin and made using lavender honey from Provence. $19.9 on Amazon

The promise: “Repair very dry and damaged lips.”

Feel: Thick like honey sans the stickiness. You can feel it on your lips long after it’s been applied.

Look: Light sheen after application, but not glossy. It smooths the flaky look of chapped lips, but vertical lip lines are still visible.

Soothe Factor: As promised, it is immediately soothing. Softens and relieves the pain of a tight-feeling dry lip.

Primary Moisturizing Ingredient: Beeswax.

Potential problematic Ingredients: Grapefruit and Lemon Peel Oils. According to Inci Decoder, these ingredients can be mildly phototoxic. Best used in the p.m.

How did it work for me? I reached for this when my lips needed comfort.

Repurchase? Yes, this is a great option for winter. After reading about the possible phototoxicity of the citrus peel, I would reserve it for nighttime use. In fact, on the Nuxe website, they recommend applying it liberally before bedtime as a mask. I also used it before exfoliating my lips, especially when they felt extra sensitive.

The Primer

e.l.f. Lip Exfoliator For any lip formula to work, we must first slough off the unsightly dry and dead skin, a possibly painful prospect if your lips feel dry and weather-worn. E.l.f’s jojoba-infused lip scrub is a gentle, vegan formula that nourishes your lips as it exfoliates. $7.49 on Amazon

The promise: “Gently removes dry, dead skin from your lips and moisturizes for a smooth and kissable feel.”

Feel: Though it comes in a stick form, it does glide on easily and is granular to the touch.

Look: Smooth but dry. (Note: It’s meant to be followed up by lip balm.)

Soothe Factor: The added oils in this product and the fineness of the scrub makes for a gentle exfoliating experience.

Primary Ingredients: Hydrogenated Polyisobutene and Sucrose.

Potential problematic Ingredient: Fragrance.

How did it work for me? I found it to be a gentle buffer. If my lips were in critical shape, I might add an extra layer of protection before exfoliating.

Repurchase? Yes, this is a good choice for travelling. It’s solid and compact.

The Plumper

They Call Her Alfie Hyaluronic Lip Treatment Fragrance and paraben-free, this “secret formula” serum is the number one bestseller on Amazon in the Lip Plumping Treatment category. Other than hyaluronic acid (HA), it contains palmitoyl tripeptide-38, portulaca pilosa extract to volumize your lips, and spilanthol, reducing fine lines. $24.99 on Amazon

The promise: Aside from moisturizing, “it abolishes lip wrinkles and fine lines.”

Feel: Syrup-like, with lower viscosity than a balm but higher than an oil.

Look: Glossy and plump. While I didn’t notice the volumizing result depicted in the ad, it smoothed out some vertical lines.

Soothe Factor: I can feel an infusion of moisture in my lips.

Primary Moisturizing Ingredient: Hyaluronic Acid.

Potential problematic Ingredient: Not all ingredients of this formula are known.

How did it work for me? I liked wearing this beneath a tinted lip tint or gloss.

Repurchase? Yes*. Although it’s described as a non-toxic formula, I would like to see the complete ingredient list. I was unable to find it.

The High-Gloss Finish

Farmacy Lip Smoothie Vitamin C + Peptide Lip Balm Both plumping and moisturizing, this nourishing balm works well as a primer, post-exfoliation and before lip colour. Its key ingredients, Upcycled Apple Extract, Vitamin C, and Shea Butter, help moisturize, smooth lines and soften the lips. $30 on Amazon

The promise: Locks in moisture for eight hours. Improved lip plumpness. Visibly smoother lip texture.

Feel: A texture between an oil and a wax. Pliable as it warms to your lips. Leaves lips hydrated and plump.

Look: Glass-like effect. As promised, there is a noticeable reduction of lip lines.

Soothe Factor: It has a satisfying quenching effect.

Ingredients Working Overtime: Glycerin and Lactic Acid

Potential problematic ingredient: Fragrance.

How did it work for me? I did use this one as an overnight mask and found my lips were still soft in the morning.

Repurchase? Yes, it delivers on its promises and works well under a lip tint or as an overnight mask. However, I would leave this one at home because it’s in a tub, not a tube or stick.

The Chapstick

Farmacy Honey Butter Beeswax Lip Balm This honey-based natural moisturizer uses castor seed oil to protect and preserve the moisture in your lips. It uses a propriety honey blend and royal jelly extract to soothe and heal lips. Use it throughout the day to see the difference it can make. $17 on Amazon

The promise: Deeply condition and prep lips for colour.

Feel: Velvety smooth feel as it glides on your lips.

Look: Matte and moisturized. Works well as a base beneath a gloss.

Soothe Factor: It leaves the lips with a buttery soft feel.

Key moisturizing ingredients: Castor, Jojoba, Coconut Oils, Beeswax, and honey.

Potential irritating ingredients: Perfumes derived from flower fruit oil. Citrus peel could be mildly phototoxic.

How did it work for me? I did take the suggestion to use this to prep your lips. I like the softening effect but prefer a glossier finish.

Repurchase? Yes, it’s a good one to keep next to your desk so you can apply it throughout the day.

Fans of Faramacy Honey Butter Beeswax are devoted. I read a handful of reviews by returning customers. More importantly, it solved their dry lip issues. One reviewer professed, “This is the best lip moisturizer I’ve ever used. It keeps my lips moisturized, even in the winter. I’ll definitely buy again.

The One For Severely Chapped Lips

Flexitol Lip Balm Flexitol is an Australian-made and owned product that blends richly moisturizing, soothing, and exfoliating ingredients to relieve lips that are dry and cracked because of exposure to elements, medications, conditions, and allergies. $4.79 on Amazon

The promise: “Visible Results In 1 Day.”

Feel: Cream-like.

Look: Matte and soft, though lacking in lustre.

Soothe Factor: Lips feel softer and hydrated.

Key moisturizing ingredient: Urea

Potential irritating ingredients: Menthol

How did it work for me? On most days, it wasn’t my first choice for daily wear. I did make a point of wearing it outdoors on the coldest days, and I found that my lips remained unchapped when I returned home. One reviewer on Amazon describes the smell as a “combination of bubblegum, fluoride, and Vick’s Vapo Rub,” and I’m afraid that I do agree. However, the same reviewer does say it works well.

Repurchase? Depends. Not for everyday use, but in an emergency if I found that my lips were, in fact, severely chapped.

Most of the reviews are absolute raves. The highest marks go to its moisturizing factor and value for money. The flavour is where it takes a hit.

The Number One Best Seller

Eucerin Aquaphor Lip Balm Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, Eucerin’s Aquaphor Lip Balm is the “#1 dermatologist-recommended brand in the U.S.” and is made for people with sensitive skin. It’s formulated to add moisture, heal lips, and provide your lips with a protective barrier. $3.97 on Amazon

The promise: “Provides fast and long-lasting relief for dry, chapped and cracked lips.”

Feel: It’s in a solid form, but it’s light and pliable. Free from stickiness.

Look: Matte and moisturized.

Soothe Factor: It softens and soothes with liberal application.

Key moisturizing, healing, and protective ingredients: Panthenol, Shea Butter and Jojoba oil.

Potential irritating ingredients: Alcohol, fragrance, and essential oil free.

How did it work for me? This is a great one to have in your pocket or purse. It’s easy to apply, but it helps if your lips are warm before you apply. I did need to apply liberally to get good coverage. This is another one that works well beneath your gloss or lipstick.

Repurchase? Yes. It’s a good value, hypoallergenic, and it works.

The Treat

Laneige Lip Balm With Coconut Oil and Peptides Laneige is a Korean beauty line that you might know from their famous lip sleeping mask. I wanted to try another popular product in this line. This one is described as a pearlescent lip treatment because of its finish. It’s packaged in a tub with a built-in applicator. $34 on Amazon

The promise: Helps to boost the look of fullness and achieve firmer, visibly smooth-looking lips.

Feel: Cooling on the lip. It is not unlike coconut oil but melts on application.

Look: Shimmering and glossy, it does achieve the visibly smooth-looking lips it promises.

Soothe Factor: luxuriously silky and softening.

Key moisturizing and boosting ingredients: Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Peptide, and Adenosine

Potential irritating ingredients: Fragrance.

How did it work for me? Unsurprisingly, this lip treatment has a Premium Beauty label on Amazon. It does feel like a step up from your regular balm. It works well when worn on its own and as a base. On colder days, I did add another product to my lips before stepping out and facing the elements.

Fellow lip balm addict and Editor of The Curator, Andrea Cardillo, also tried this one. She pointed out that it was a nice one to use at home, “I like the ritual of opening it up and using the applicator… but it would be tricky to use as an on-the-go lip balm.

Repurchase? Possibly. If it proves to also be long-lasting, then the price tag could be worth it. Given its packaging, it also works as a thoughtful gift, especially in the mid-winter season.

The Sleep Mask

nooni apple butter lip mask Last but not least is my favourite new product on the list; An ultra-moisturizing and softening lip mask that’s vegan and paraben-free. $35.2 on Amazon

The promise: It exfoliates, moisturizes and reduces fine lines.

Feel: It’s unoriginal, but rich and buttery is best to describe it.

Look: Supple, pillowy lips.

Soothe Factor: Lips feel profoundly nourished, and fine lines are reduced.

Key moisturizing and boosting ingredients: Apple water, African shea butter, botanical oil, candelilla and carnauba.

Potential irritating ingredient: Peppermint Oil.

How did it work for me? You can use this product at any time. I use it before bedtime to get the most out of it and wake up with softer lips. The makers also suggest using it as part of your make-up routine as a base.

Repurchase? Yes. As one reviewer so simply put it, “I love this stuff. Will definitely buy again.” Specifically, when I’m wearing it, I forget I ever had dry, chapped lips. The only drawback is its packaging. It does come with an applicator, but it’s not incorporated into the packaging as cleverly as the Laneige Lip Treatment.