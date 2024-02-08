6 Taylor Swift-approved red lipsticks for the Super Bowl

Send this page to someone via email

Our Super Bowl prediction is in: Taylor Swift will dominate the crowd–with her signature red lip, of course.

We’ve witnessed the singer don a myriad of rouge shades over the years, from a cool-toned crimson in the Bejeweled music video to a bold ruby hue at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Which pop of red will Swift choose to cheer on her Kansas City Chiefs beau, Travis Kelce, this Sunday? It’s the million-dollar question. And while we won’t be placing any bets on it, one thing is certain: we’re all about that red lippie!

In true TSwift fashion, we’ve gathered seven perfectly pigmented options to get you game day ready, including one of the pop star’s personal favourites.

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink in Exhilarator Between chatting up Kelce’s mom and stealing post-game kisses, Tay’s red lip has proven staying power. For a formula that truly lasts, consider Maybelline’s 16-hour wear liquid lipstick. It delivers a highly saturated matte finish that seriously stays put. $9.98 on Amazon

e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick in No Regrets Another long-wearing formula, this e.l.f. lippie is infused with hydrating squalane and jojoba esters for a super-comfortable, barely-there feel. Its satiny finish has red carpet TSwift written all over it. $11.97 on Amazon

NYX Butter Gloss in Red Velvet A gloss with intense colour payoff? Don’t mind if we do. This buttery NYX formula is the stuff of our wildest dreams–see what we did there? Wear it alone for a pop of colour or swipe it over your red lipstick of choice for added allure. $9.89 on Amazon

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Inspire Like we said, we’re not placing bets on Swift’s game day lippie, *but* if we had to, our money would be on this vibrant Rare Beauty shade by Swift’s bestie Selena Gomez. With its air-whipped texture, this cream lipstick envelops lips in rich colour and nourishing hydration. $27 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored A favourite red of Swift’s longtime makeup artist Lorrie Turk, it’s possible we’ve seen the singer rocking this Fenty lip paint during one of her many public appearances and shows. This universally flattering shade boasts high impact colour with low-maintenance. $39 at Sephora

MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo Swift revealed to People Magazine back in 2015 that she swears by this classic MAC shade. With its full-coverage creamy matte finish, it’s no wonder why the star adores it. Something tells us you will, too. $31 at Sephora

