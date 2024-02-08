Menu

The Curator

6 Taylor Swift-approved red lipsticks for the Super Bowl

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted February 8, 2024 9:13 am
1 min read
Taylor Swift Grammy's View image in full screen
We've got that red lip, classic thing that you like.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Our Super Bowl prediction is in: Taylor Swift will dominate the crowd–with her signature red lip, of course.

We’ve witnessed the singer don a myriad of rouge shades over the years, from a cool-toned crimson in the Bejeweled music video to a bold ruby hue at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Which pop of red will Swift choose to cheer on her Kansas City Chiefs beau, Travis Kelce, this Sunday? It’s the million-dollar question. And while we won’t be placing any bets on it, one thing is certain: we’re all about that red lippie!

In true TSwift fashion, we’ve gathered seven perfectly pigmented options to get you game day ready, including one of the pop star’s personal favourites.

 

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink in Exhilarator
Between chatting up Kelce’s mom and stealing post-game kisses, Tay’s red lip has proven staying power. For a formula that truly lasts, consider Maybelline’s 16-hour wear liquid lipstick. It delivers a highly saturated matte finish that seriously stays put.
$9.98 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick in No Regrets
Another long-wearing formula, this e.l.f. lippie is infused with hydrating squalane and jojoba esters for a super-comfortable, barely-there feel. Its satiny finish has red carpet TSwift written all over it.
$11.97 on Amazon

 

NYX Butter Gloss in Red Velvet
A gloss with intense colour payoff? Don’t mind if we do. This buttery NYX formula is the stuff of our wildest dreams–see what we did there? Wear it alone for a pop of colour or swipe it over your red lipstick of choice for added allure.
$9.89 on Amazon

 

Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick
Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Inspire
Like we said, we’re not placing bets on Swift’s game day lippie, *but* if we had to, our money would be on this vibrant Rare Beauty shade by Swift’s bestie Selena Gomez. With its air-whipped texture, this cream lipstick envelops lips in rich colour and nourishing hydration.
$27 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Fenty Stunna Lip Paint
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored
A favourite red of Swift’s longtime makeup artist Lorrie Turk, it’s possible we’ve seen the singer rocking this Fenty lip paint during one of her many public appearances and shows. This universally flattering shade boasts high impact colour with low-maintenance.
$39 at Sephora

 

MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
Swift revealed to People Magazine back in 2015 that she swears by this classic MAC shade. With its full-coverage creamy matte finish, it’s no wonder why the star adores it. Something tells us you will, too.
$31 at Sephora

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

