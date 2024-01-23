Save or splurge? What beauty products are worth the big bucks

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When diving into the vast world of skincare, the options seem endless, and so does the price range. The sky’s the limit when it comes to the cost of these products. If you find yourself as perplexed as the rest of us about which ones are truly worth the splurge, worry not – we’ve got some answers for you! Beauty expert Christine Cho swung by The Morning Show to dish on where you can save and where you should splurge.

Cleanser

CeraVe HYDRATING Daily Face Wash Cleansers are where you can save, according to Cho. CeraVe is a great option because it’s a trusted brand, and the products are developed with dermatologists. Cho mentions that this hydrating cleanser is excellent for normal to dry skin, especially if you have sensitive skin or eczema. $18.51 on Amazon (was $19.99)

CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Facial Cleanser The cream-to-foam option removes makeup, dirt, and sunscreen, as Cho explains. It also contains three essential ceramides that restore the skin barrier, preventing that tight, dry, itchy feeling after you wash your face, she notes. $19.99 on Amazon (was $21.98)

Serum

Serum Symphonique Serums can work wonders for your skin and are definitely worth the extra investment, according to Cho. Beauté Pacifique, a Danish skincare line, offers an excellent hyaluronic acid serum. Despite its price exceeding the $100 mark, Cho emphasizes that it comes in a sizable bottle, and a little goes a long way. This serum features two different types of hyaluronic acid, providing immediate moisture and a subsequent boost, she explains. It leaves you with smoother, plumper skin that lasts all day long. $104 at Beauté Pacifique

Moisturizer

Clinique Moisture Surge At $58, Clinique Moisture Surge is an in-between option, as Cho points out. Despite being a bit pricier than some moisturizers on the market, the oil-free gel texture makes it a favorite among beauty insiders. “This goes on after your serum, both day and night, and it’s going to give your skin that moisture boost,” she explains. The aloe bio-ferment technology enhances absorption, ensuring 100 hours of moisture even after you wash your face, leaving your skin thoroughly moisturized. $58 on Amazon $58 for 50ml at Shoppers Drugmart

Concealer

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer When it comes to concealer, Cho says that’s a splurge. This NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer is a fan-favorite and a go-to for makeup artists, she adds. This concealer doesn’t just conceal; it corrects and provides you with a very natural finish. It also includes skin-loving ingredients that moisturize and firm up the skin. It’s sweatproof, humidity-proof, and waterproof, allowing you to wear it all day with no chalky residue. $49.72 on Amazon $42 at Shoppers Drugmart

Lip Gloss

Maybelline New York Lifter Plump Lip Gloss Lip gloss is another product you can save on, says Cho. Maybelline’s Lifter Plump gloss is a favorite, and the best part? It has a bit of a spicy kick! Your lips will feel a tingling sensation, Cho says, leaving you with that plump, glossy feeling. $17.99 on Amazon

