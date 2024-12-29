Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

5 items our beauty editor is loving this month

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 29, 2024 12:00 am
1 min read
Merit flush bomb, Dyson Airstrait, JVN Bond Gloss Mask View image in full screen
Beauty faves to get excited about.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I handpick which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

 

The shine-enhancing treatment

JVN Revive Rapid Repair Bond Gloss Shine & Damaged Hair Treatment Mask
JVN Revive Rapid Repair Bond Gloss Shine & Damaged Hair Treatment Mask
Meet the most magical hair mask with gloss-boosting powers. When someone who prefers a low-maintenance approach to haircare, this in-shower treatment fits perfectly into my regime. It instantly adds shine, smooths hair cuticles and restores strands, all while helping to prevent future damage and breakage. It has quickly become an irreplaceable part of my shower routine.
$49 at Sephora $53 at JVN
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector – $41

 

The wet-to-dry hair tool

Dyson Airstrait Wet to Dry Hair Straightener
That wet-to-dry hair straightener you’ve always dreamed of? Dyson has made it a reality with this sleek styling tool. Whenever I’m in a pinch, I reach for it—and it instantly makes my strands look better sans the damaging hot plates. If you’re looking for a way to cut back on heat, give the Airstrait a try.
$599.99 on Amazon (was $699.99) $699.99 at Sephora

 

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dual Voltage Ceramic Curling Iron – $47.99

 

The party-ready lashes

Ardell False Eyelashes Demi Wispies
The holidays are still among us, which means parties galore. The best way to elevate your makeup is a fluffy pair of falsies, like these best selling Ardell wispies. They’ve been my go-to all season long for a voluminous fringe. any opportunity to skip mascara is a win for me.
$19.97 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

More Recommendations

Nyx Professional Makeup The Brow Glue – $10.08

Story continues below advertisement

 

The flush-from-within cream blush

MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush
MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush in Beverly Hills
Cream blushes are full of promise–a subtle hint of tint that melts onto the skin for a perfectly pigmented flush. This Merit shade in Beverly Hills is my newest obsession–a soft peach hue complete with nourishing vitamin E for a hydrated complexion. I may be a late convert, but I’m never looking back.
$41 at Sephora

 

You may also like:

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey – $33

 

Story continues below advertisement

The luxury all-purpose dry oil

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Floral Organic All-in-One Oil
I love a good floral scent–my go-to fragrance will forever be Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb. This luxe dry oil is a floral dream come true, infused with seven botanical precious oils that impart a gorgeous healthy glow to the skin. Perfect for reviving tired, dry skin, it’s a nourishing pick-me-up I can’t get enough of.
$34 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Dove Body Love Body Cleanser with Retinol – $9.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices