5 items our beauty editor is loving this month

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I handpick which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

The shine-enhancing treatment

JVN Revive Rapid Repair Bond Gloss Shine & Damaged Hair Treatment Mask Meet the most magical hair mask with gloss-boosting powers. When someone who prefers a low-maintenance approach to haircare, this in-shower treatment fits perfectly into my regime. It instantly adds shine, smooths hair cuticles and restores strands, all while helping to prevent future damage and breakage. It has quickly become an irreplaceable part of my shower routine. $49 at Sephora $53 at JVN

The wet-to-dry hair tool

Dyson Airstrait Wet to Dry Hair Straightener That wet-to-dry hair straightener you’ve always dreamed of? Dyson has made it a reality with this sleek styling tool. Whenever I’m in a pinch, I reach for it—and it instantly makes my strands look better sans the damaging hot plates. If you’re looking for a way to cut back on heat, give the Airstrait a try. $599.99 on Amazon (was $699.99) $699.99 at Sephora

The party-ready lashes

Ardell False Eyelashes Demi Wispies The holidays are still among us, which means parties galore. The best way to elevate your makeup is a fluffy pair of falsies, like these best selling Ardell wispies. They’ve been my go-to all season long for a voluminous fringe. any opportunity to skip mascara is a win for me. $19.97 on Amazon

The flush-from-within cream blush

MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush in Beverly Hills Cream blushes are full of promise–a subtle hint of tint that melts onto the skin for a perfectly pigmented flush. This Merit shade in Beverly Hills is my newest obsession–a soft peach hue complete with nourishing vitamin E for a hydrated complexion. I may be a late convert, but I’m never looking back. $41 at Sephora

The luxury all-purpose dry oil

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Floral Organic All-in-One Oil I love a good floral scent–my go-to fragrance will forever be Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb. This luxe dry oil is a floral dream come true, infused with seven botanical precious oils that impart a gorgeous healthy glow to the skin. Perfect for reviving tired, dry skin, it’s a nourishing pick-me-up I can’t get enough of. $34 on Amazon

