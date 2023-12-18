Brighten your smile: 5 teeth whitening products for sensitive teeth

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get ready for Christmas parties and all the photo ops this holiday season by brightening your smile.

Here are some top-rated products designed to gradually whiten your teeth, with claims of causing little to no tooth sensitivity.

Luminex Whitening Strips An influencer favourite, Luminex works to lift stains without taking the enamel off too. It’s peroxide-free formula contains coconut oil, sage oil, lemon peel oil and dead sea salt. Says one satisfied user: “Have used many whitening products. Always left with moments of tooth pain or sensitivity. Experienced none with Lumineux. None.” $29.99 on Amazon

Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit Lelli promises to remove stains from coffee, smoking, wine, soda and more. The highly rated product is recommended by Amazon reviewers for its stronger and faster-acting peroxide-based whitening gel and LED light. Users have claimed to see results faster but warn that it’s a bit tricky at first to use. $32.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

VieBeauti Tooth Whitening Pens It doesn’t get much easier than this tooth whitening pen – simply twist the cap, paint the gel on your teeth, and smile! The enamel-safe formula is safe to use daily. It’s easy to do at home or take with you if you’re travelling. Says one user: “I had whitening done at the dentist a couple years ago….it was painful, haven’t done it since. I thought I’d try this. Recommend for a pain free whitening option.” $19.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Purple Teeth Whitening Powder If you haven’t used powdered tooth polish before, this might seem a bit odd at first – but don’t be afraid to give it a try! Amazon reviewers claim this product is much easier to use than any gel or strip-based tooth whitener, some say it gives you a more even whitening whereas other products can leave spots. The innovative colour correcting formula conceals stubborn stains, discoloration, and yellowing from your teeth. $19.99 on Amazon

Purple Toothpaste by Scosvvi Scosvvi is another purple colour corrector (as opposed to a whitener). It’s peroxide-free and does not include harsh chemicals to whiten your teeth which can cause painful tooth sensitivity. For the first 28-day cycle, you brush 2-3 times a day and then for the next 28-day period, you brush once a day before going out. $17.59 on Amazon (was $24.99)