20 coveted beauty gifts that are sure to delight

If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the beauty
gifts on this list. From Laneige‘s cult-favourite lip mask and Summer Fridays‘ buzzy new eye patches to Dyson‘s high-tech multi styler, read on for 20 picks that are sure to delight the beauty lovers in your life.
This cult-favourite delivers lush hydration and antioxidant care while you sleep, with irresistible flavours like Gummy Bear and Caramel Apple to sweeten the deal.
For the slick-back queen, this flexible, non-crunchy styling stick smooths and shapes strands to glossy perfection in one swipe.
Three barrels, endless good-hair days. This multitasking tool lifts, smooths and volumizes like a pro–no salon appointment required.
A juicy, tropical mist that hydrates while scenting skin and hair with sunshine-in-a-bottle vibes.
This cream blush melts in instantly, giving the kind of fresh-faced glow usually reserved for vacation mornings.
Warm, rich and irresistibly cozy, this scent brings notes of vanilla and sugared violet–aka their new signature scent.
A velvety, ultra-hydrating dream cream that leaves skin impossibly soft and plump with a dose of dewiness.
Juicy shine meets instant (read: iconic) plumping power–this gloss is a handbag essential for a reason.
Cooling, smoothing and perfect for tired under-eyes, these patches revive and refresh in just minutes.
Chip-resistant shine that lasts and lasts–think salon-quality nails without ever leaving the house.
Defined, feathery brows are just a few tiny strokes away with this OG ultra-fine, budge-proof pencil.
A juicy pop of colour with skin-loving niacinamide for a plump, radiant finish. What’s not to love?
Dry, curl, smooth and shape–this legendary tool truly does it all, delivering salon-worthy styles with minimal heat damage.
Everyone’s favourite transfer-proof peel-off stain imparts crisp, smudge-free colour that stays put.
Infused with collagen-boosting ingredients, this bouncy gel mask plumps and brightens for a fresh, glass-skin finish.
Kale, spinach and green tea power this gentle daily cleanser that resets skin without stripping.
A festive, gleaming highlighter that melts into skin for a luminous, party-ready finish.
With notes of tea accord, Jasmine and vanilla, this fresh fragrance is a veritable garden party in a bottle.
Instant volume, major lift and longwearing definition, this mascara makes lashes look naturally fuller (but better).
Advanced microcurrent sculpting in a compact, travel-friendly device–yes, please. Their face with be snatched to the high heavens.
