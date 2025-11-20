SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

20 coveted beauty gifts that are sure to delight

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted November 20, 2025 10:00 pm
1 min read
best beauty gifts 2025 View image in full screen
From Laneige's cult-favourite lip mask and Summer Fridays' buzzy new eye patches to Dyson's high-tech multi styler, read on for the best beauty gifts of 2025.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the beauty gifts on this list. From Laneige‘s cult-favourite lip mask and Summer Fridays‘ buzzy new eye patches to Dyson‘s high-tech multi styler, read on for 20 picks that are sure to delight the beauty lovers in your life.

 

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
This cult-favourite delivers lush hydration and antioxidant care while you sleep, with irresistible flavours like Gummy Bear and Caramel Apple to sweeten the deal.
$32.5 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

best beauty gifts 2025
JVN Perfect Styling Stick
For the slick-back queen, this flexible, non-crunchy styling stick smooths and shapes strands to glossy perfection in one swipe.
$24.50 at Sephora

 

best beauty gifts 2025
DRYBAR The Triple Shot Interchangeable Blow-Dryer Brush
Three barrels, endless good-hair days. This multitasking tool lifts, smooths and volumizes like a pro–no salon appointment required.
$257 at Chatters

 

Touchland Hydrating Body & Hair Fragrance Mist in Mango Mojo
A juicy, tropical mist that hydrates while scenting skin and hair with sunshine-in-a-bottle vibes.
$28 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Flush Balm in Cheeky
This cream blush melts in instantly, giving the kind of fresh-faced glow usually reserved for vacation mornings.
$41 at Merit

 

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 59
Warm, rich and irresistibly cozy, this scent brings notes of vanilla and sugared violet–aka their new signature scent.
$63.62 on Amazon $53 at Sephora

 

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
A velvety, ultra-hydrating dream cream that leaves skin impossibly soft and plump with a dose of dewiness.
$97 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

best beauty gifts 2025
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss
Juicy shine meets instant (read: iconic) plumping power–this gloss is a handbag essential for a reason.
$54 at Sephora

 

best beauty gifts 2025
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches
Cooling, smoothing and perfect for tired under-eyes, these patches revive and refresh in just minutes.
$32.50 at Sephora

 

OPI GELement Gel Polish
Chip-resistant shine that lasts and lasts–think salon-quality nails without ever leaving the house.
$19.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

best beauty gifts 2025
Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil
Defined, feathery brows are just a few tiny strokes away with this OG ultra-fine, budge-proof pencil.
$28 at Benefit

 

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush
A juicy pop of colour with skin-loving niacinamide for a plump, radiant finish. What’s not to love?
$36 at Glow Recipe
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer
Dry, curl, smooth and shape–this legendary tool truly does it all, delivering salon-worthy styles with minimal heat damage.
$599.99 on amazon (was $799.99) $799.99 at Sephora

 

Sacheu Lip Liner STAY-N Peel Off Lip Stain
Everyone’s favourite transfer-proof peel-off stain imparts crisp, smudge-free colour that stays put.
$13.5 on Amazon (was $18)

 

medicube Salmon DNA PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Masks
Infused with collagen-boosting ingredients, this bouncy gel mask plumps and brightens for a fresh, glass-skin finish.
$29.04 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

best beauty gifts 2025
Youth To The People Superfood Gentle Antioxidant Refillable Cleanser
Kale, spinach and green tea power this gentle daily cleanser that resets skin without stripping.
$55 at Sephora

 

best beauty gifts 2025
MAC Holiday Bounce & Gleam Highlighter
A festive, gleaming highlighter that melts into skin for a luminous, party-ready finish.
$49 at MAC

 

best beauty gifts 2025
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Green Stravaganza
With notes of tea accord, Jasmine and vanilla, this fresh fragrance is a veritable garden party in a bottle.
$133 on Amazon (was $144.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Milk Makeup Kush Big Hit Lifting + Volumizing Mascara
Instant volume, major lift and longwearing definition, this mascara makes lashes look naturally fuller (but better).
$40 at Sephora $29 at Milk Makeup

 

FOREO Bear 2 go
Advanced microcurrent sculpting in a compact, travel-friendly device–yes, please. Their face with be snatched to the high heavens.
$419 on Amazon

 

