20 coveted beauty gifts that are sure to delight

If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the beauty gifts on this list. From Laneige‘s cult-favourite lip mask and Summer Fridays‘ buzzy new eye patches to Dyson‘s high-tech multi styler, read on for 20 picks that are sure to delight the beauty lovers in your life.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask This cult-favourite delivers lush hydration and antioxidant care while you sleep, with irresistible flavours like Gummy Bear and Caramel Apple to sweeten the deal. $32.5 on Amazon

JVN Perfect Styling Stick For the slick-back queen, this flexible, non-crunchy styling stick smooths and shapes strands to glossy perfection in one swipe. $24.50 at Sephora

DRYBAR The Triple Shot Interchangeable Blow-Dryer Brush Three barrels, endless good-hair days. This multitasking tool lifts, smooths and volumizes like a pro–no salon appointment required. $257 at Chatters

Flush Balm in Cheeky This cream blush melts in instantly, giving the kind of fresh-faced glow usually reserved for vacation mornings. $41 at Merit

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream A velvety, ultra-hydrating dream cream that leaves skin impossibly soft and plump with a dose of dewiness. $97 on Amazon

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss Juicy shine meets instant (read: iconic) plumping power–this gloss is a handbag essential for a reason. $54 at Sephora

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches Cooling, smoothing and perfect for tired under-eyes, these patches revive and refresh in just minutes. $32.50 at Sephora

OPI GELement Gel Polish Chip-resistant shine that lasts and lasts–think salon-quality nails without ever leaving the house. $19.99 on Amazon

Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil Defined, feathery brows are just a few tiny strokes away with this OG ultra-fine, budge-proof pencil. $28 at Benefit

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush A juicy pop of colour with skin-loving niacinamide for a plump, radiant finish. What’s not to love? $36 at Glow Recipe

Youth To The People Superfood Gentle Antioxidant Refillable Cleanser Kale, spinach and green tea power this gentle daily cleanser that resets skin without stripping. $55 at Sephora

Valentino Donna Born In Roma Green Stravaganza With notes of tea accord, Jasmine and vanilla, this fresh fragrance is a veritable garden party in a bottle. $133 on Amazon (was $144.95)

FOREO Bear 2 go Advanced microcurrent sculpting in a compact, travel-friendly device–yes, please. Their face with be snatched to the high heavens. $419 on Amazon

