Gifts you’d never guess were on Amazon for under $75

Looking for holiday gifts that feel unique, thoughtful and surprisingly luxe without the splurge? Amazon is packed with hidden gems that feel anything but last-minute. From cozy winter must-haves to smart gadgets and fun toys, these unexpected finds from brands like LEGO, Kérastase and soundcore make perfect gifts for women, men, teens and kids alike. Read on to discover standout steals you’d never guess were just a click away–and all under $75.

Gifts for women

DREAM PAIRS Women's Slippers These bestselling slippers are the perfect winter treat. They’re cozy, plush and keep feet warm and supported, making them the ultimate stylish gift for any woman on your list. $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones A true steal, these highly rated ANC headphones deliver impressive sound and comfort for under $50. Perfect for commutes, workouts or winding down with a playlist or podcast of choice. $47.48 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Gifts for men

Ninja Blender Blast Max For smoothies, protein shakes and quick blends on the go, this portable powerhouse is a game changer. It’s strong, spill-proof and rechargeable–a must-have for fitness lovers and busy guys. $69.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Philips Bodygroom Trimmer Give him the gift of a clean shave! This easy-to-use grooming tool trims hair anywhere comfortably. It’s a practical and high-quality gift he’ll actually use. Buy on Amazon

Gifts for teens

Govee RGBIC Smart Table Lamp 2 This colourful smart lamp instantly transforms any bedroom. Teens can customize lighting scenes, sync to music and control it all from their phone–a guaranteed hit. $64.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Classic Lined Crocks These wildly comfy Crocs are a teen winter essential. Perfect for wearing inside or out, and beloved for their cozy style. $35.19 on Amazon (was $39.99)

NASA Lunar Telescope for Kids A surprisingly powerful beginner telescope that lets young stargazers explore the moon and beyond. It’s an educational gift they’ll *actually* be excited to use. $62.99 on Amazon

Gifts for kids

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box Fuel their imagination with this 790-piece LEGO set full of bright bricks, wheels and windows–endless building fun for kids who love to create. $48.8 on Amazon (was $74.99)

B. toys - Balance Toy This adorable wooden balance board toy helps kids build coordination and motor skills–all while having fun. A unique, beautifully designed pick for toddlers and preschoolers. $50.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

National Geographic Marble Run A STEM favourite that combines engineering, creativity and mesmerizing motion. Kids can build different marble tracks and learn through play. $67.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

More great gifts

Blink Video Doorbell Give the gift of peace of mind. This smart video doorbell delivers clear footage, easy setup, and handy mobile alerts–all for under $40. $39.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Govee Smart Ceiling Light A modern ceiling light with customizable colours, smart controls and sleek design, perfect for brightening up bedrooms, entryways or a teen’s gaming setup. $59.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Magcubic Projector Turn movie nights into a big-screen experience. This compact, portable projector plays your favourite shows anywhere, making for a fun and unexpected gift. $99.99 on Amazon

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase For the beauty maven, this beauty sleep staple reduces frizz, protects hair and feels super smooth on the skin. $20.79 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Scratch-Off Adventure Book for Kids This interactive scratch-off book turns everyday moments into unforgettable adventures. With mystery challenges hidden under each panel, kids can discover fun activities that spark creativity, curiosity and a whole lot of laughter. $44.99 on Amazon

