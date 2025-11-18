16 swoon-worthy gifts for women

Send this page to someone via email

Finding gifts that reflect deep appreciation for the women in your life is no easy feat. This holiday, show how much you cherish them with thoughtful treasures that say it all. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, your mother or even yourself, these swoon-worthy finds from brands like Jenny Bird, Our Place, Aritzia and are meant to celebrate your favourite ladies. Here’s to merry moments ahead!

For the jewellery-obsessed

Jenny Bird Art Heart Puff Earrings These heart sculpted puffs are positively to-die-for–and guaranteed to make a statement. $168 at Jenny Bird

For the comfort-seeker

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers Like walking on a cloud, these impossibly soft slippers are an exquisite combo of luxury and comfort. $23.99 on Amazon

For the tuned-in

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones She’ll adore the chic simplicity of these noise-cancelling headphones, complete with 30 hours of wireless playtime. $378 on Amazon (was $499.99)

For the exercise fiend

Bala Bangles At-home workouts just got more stylish, courtesy of these versatile wrist and ankle weights in gorgeous dusty rose. $113 at Shopbala.com

For the bag lady

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28 From the natural grain leather to the refined, minimalist silhouette, this shoulder bag is the definition of everyday luxury. $360 at Coach

For the charm-er

Bubble Letter Monogram Bag Charm Personalize her outfit with this bubble letter bag charm that adds a playful pop to any tote or carryall. $32 at Anthropologie

For the recipe follower

Personalized Recipe Journal A thoughtful keepsake for the culinary-inclined, this customizable journal helps her archive kitchen creations in one place. $61 at Papier

For the fragrance lover

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Rare Eau de Parfum A soft yet striking scent with uplifting notes of vanilla and caramel–perfect for the woman who loves a signature fragrance. $104 at Sephora

For the accessory wearer

Aritzia Leather Long Gloves These buttery leather gloves elevate any winter outfit with instant sophistication. $98 at Aritzia

For the fashionista

Long-Sleeve Cardigan With Animal Print If she loves a leopard moment, she’s sure to adore this classic-fit cardi–perfect for dressing up or down. $99.90 at RW&CO

For the beauty maven

rhode Compact A trinket she can treasure forever, this sleek rhode compact is a statement in itself and perfect for on-the-go touchups. $39 at rhodeskin.com

For the stylish sipper

Vintage Art Deco Coupe Glasses Handcrafted from the finest crystal glass, these retro coupes beg to be paired with a Chardonnay of choice. $54.99 on Amazon

For the at-home chef

For the wellness worshipper

Kala Red Light Pro Panel What’s better than a red light face mask? A red light panel that you can bask your whole body in. $799.99 on Amazon

For the early bird

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock If her morning routine is sacred, this coveted sunrise-simulating alarm clock will help her wake gently and ready to conquer the day. $229.99 on Amazon

For the world traveller

Cubo Fit Because she deserves a stylish send-off–and this spacious, minimalist check-in luggage delivers on that promise. $610 at Lojel

