16 swoon-worthy gifts for women

Finding gifts that reflect deep appreciation for the women in your life is no easy feat. This holiday, show how much you cherish them with thoughtful treasures that say it all. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, your mother or even yourself, these swoon-worthy finds from brands like
Jenny Bird, Our Place, Aritzia and are meant to celebrate your favourite ladies. Here’s to merry moments ahead!
For the jewellery-obsessed
These heart sculpted puffs are positively to-die-for–and guaranteed to make a statement.
For the comfort-seeker
Like walking on a cloud, these impossibly soft slippers are an exquisite combo of luxury and comfort.
For the tuned-in
She’ll adore the chic simplicity of these noise-cancelling headphones, complete with 30 hours of wireless playtime.
For the exercise fiend
At-home workouts just got more stylish, courtesy of these versatile wrist and ankle weights in gorgeous dusty rose.
For the bag lady
From the natural grain leather to the refined, minimalist silhouette, this shoulder bag is the definition of everyday luxury.
For the charm-er
Personalize her outfit with this bubble letter bag charm that adds a playful pop to any tote or carryall.
For the recipe follower
A thoughtful keepsake for the culinary-inclined, this customizable journal helps her archive kitchen creations in one place.
For the fragrance lover
A soft yet striking scent with uplifting notes of vanilla and caramel–perfect for the woman who loves a signature fragrance.
For the accessory wearer
These buttery leather gloves elevate any winter outfit with instant sophistication.
For the fashionista
If she loves a leopard moment, she’s sure to adore this classic-fit cardi–perfect for dressing up or down.
For the beauty maven
A trinket she can treasure forever, this sleek rhode compact is a statement in itself and perfect for on-the-go touchups.
For the stylish sipper
Handcrafted from the finest crystal glass, these retro coupes beg to be paired with a Chardonnay of choice.
For the at-home chef
The pan that needs no introduction, this titanium vessel is the ultimate gift for home cooks who crave performance (and beauty).
For the wellness worshipper
What’s better than a red light face mask? A red light panel that you can bask your whole body in.
For the early bird
If her morning routine is sacred, this coveted sunrise-simulating alarm clock will help her wake gently and ready to conquer the day.
For the world traveller
Because she deserves a stylish send-off–and this spacious, minimalist check-in luggage delivers on that promise.
