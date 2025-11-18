SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

16 swoon-worthy gifts for women

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted November 18, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
best gifts for women View image in full screen
These swoon-worthy finds from brands like Jenny Bird, Our Place, Aritzia and are meant to celebrate your favourite ladies.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Finding gifts that reflect deep appreciation for the women in your life is no easy feat. This holiday, show how much you cherish them with thoughtful treasures that say it all. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, your mother or even yourself, these swoon-worthy finds from brands like Jenny Bird, Our Place, Aritzia and are meant to celebrate your favourite ladies. Here’s to merry moments ahead!

 

For the jewellery-obsessed

Jenny Bird Art Heart Puff Earrings
These heart sculpted puffs are positively to-die-for–and guaranteed to make a statement.
$168 at Jenny Bird
Story continues below advertisement

 

For the comfort-seeker

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers
Like walking on a cloud, these impossibly soft slippers are an exquisite combo of luxury and comfort.
$23.99 on Amazon

 

For the tuned-in

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
She’ll adore the chic simplicity of these noise-cancelling headphones, complete with 30 hours of wireless playtime.
$378 on Amazon (was $499.99)

 

For the exercise fiend

best gifts for women
Bala Bangles
At-home workouts just got more stylish, courtesy of these versatile wrist and ankle weights in gorgeous dusty rose.
$113 at Shopbala.com
Story continues below advertisement

 

For the bag lady

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28
From the natural grain leather to the refined, minimalist silhouette, this shoulder bag is the definition of everyday luxury.
$360 at Coach

 

For the charm-er

best gifts for women
Bubble Letter Monogram Bag Charm
Personalize her outfit with this bubble letter bag charm that adds a playful pop to any tote or carryall.
$32 at Anthropologie

 

Story continues below advertisement

For the recipe follower

best gifts for women
Personalized Recipe Journal
A thoughtful keepsake for the culinary-inclined, this customizable journal helps her archive kitchen creations in one place.
$61 at Papier

 

For the fragrance lover

best gifts for women
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Rare Eau de Parfum
A soft yet striking scent with uplifting notes of vanilla and caramel–perfect for the woman who loves a signature fragrance.
$104 at Sephora

 

For the accessory wearer

best gifts for women
Aritzia Leather Long Gloves
These buttery leather gloves elevate any winter outfit with instant sophistication.
$98 at Aritzia

 

For the fashionista

Long-Sleeve Cardigan With Animal Print
If she loves a leopard moment, she’s sure to adore this classic-fit cardi–perfect for dressing up or down.
$99.90 at RW&CO
Story continues below advertisement

 

For the beauty maven

rhode Compact
A trinket she can treasure forever, this sleek rhode compact is a statement in itself and perfect for on-the-go touchups.
$39 at rhodeskin.com

 

For the stylish sipper

Vintage Art Deco Coupe Glasses
Handcrafted from the finest crystal glass, these retro coupes beg to be paired with a Chardonnay of choice.
$54.99 on Amazon

 

Story continues below advertisement

For the at-home chef

Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro - 27cm
The pan that needs no introduction, this titanium vessel is the ultimate gift for home cooks who crave performance (and beauty).
$250 on Amazon $199 on Ourplace.ca (was $250)

 

For the wellness worshipper

Kala Red Light Pro Panel
What’s better than a red light face mask? A red light panel that you can bask your whole body in.
$799.99 on Amazon

 

For the early bird

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock
If her morning routine is sacred, this coveted sunrise-simulating alarm clock will help her wake gently and ready to conquer the day.
$229.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

For the world traveller

best gifts for women
Cubo Fit
Because she deserves a stylish send-off–and this spacious, minimalist check-in luggage delivers on that promise.
$610 at Lojel

 

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

