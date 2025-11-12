15 thoughtful gifts for dads (that they’ll *actually* use)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Your wrapping may be impressive (we applaud you, truly), but when it comes to gifting Dad, it’s what’s beyond the bow matters most. This holiday, we’ve eliminated the guesswork for you, with 15 purposeful presents that are sure to impress. From pampering essentials to ‘wow’-worthy trinkets, there’s a special gift for every type of dad. With finds from CurrentBody, LEGO, YETI and beyond, read on for top picks Dad will love.
If Dad’s hair is shedding, gift him this DHT-blocking shampoo. The dermatologist-crafted formula by XYON gently cleanses strands while helping combat male pattern baldness. Its powerful blend of clover flower and saw palmetto extracts works to block that pesky hair loss hormone.
Perfect for Star Wars fans or LEGO enthusiasts, this collectible Darth Vader helmet is both a display piece and a fun build. Its detailed design makes it a conversation starter and a must-have for any geeky dad.
Does dad like to spend his extra time on the gold course? Equipped with speed-amplifying casing and a tetrahedral dimple design, these Titleist golf balls are sure to go the distance with avid golfers.
After a long day or intense workout, this massage gun is a game-changer. With multiple speed settings and interchangeable heads, it targets sore muscles for deep tissue relief, helping Dad recover faster and feel his best.
A fan favourite, this Yeti bottle will keep their water cold (or their coffee hot!) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to last and withstand the toughest conditions.
For the *forgetful* dad on your list, an Apple AirTag will keep prized belongings in check at all times. The straightforward one-tap setup seamlessly syncs to your iPhone or iPad for effortless tracking.
These compact, true wireless earbuds deliver crisp sound and reliable battery life for music, podcasts or calls on the go. With a secure fit and intuitive controls, they’re perfect for tuning in, while tuning the world out.
A little splurge-worthy, but so worth it. This infrared sauna blanket delivers a spa-like detox experience at home, helping to relax muscles, promote circulation and leave Dad feeling oh-so-rejuvenated.
