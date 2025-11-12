15 thoughtful gifts for dads (that they’ll *actually* use)

Send this page to someone via email

Your wrapping may be impressive (we applaud you, truly), but when it comes to gifting Dad, it’s what’s beyond the bow matters most. This holiday, we’ve eliminated the guesswork for you, with 15 purposeful presents that are sure to impress. From pampering essentials to ‘wow’-worthy trinkets, there’s a special gift for every type of dad. With finds from CurrentBody, LEGO, YETI and beyond, read on for top picks Dad will love.

For the well-groomed

Dolce&Gabbana Devotion For Men Parfum Dolce&Gabbana’s Devotion is one of a kind. For the mister who enjoys a crowd, this charismatic scent is an irresistible medley of coffee, amber woods and citrus. $220 at Sephora

MANSCAPED Electric Hair Trimmer Give your man the gift of a fresh shave with this hair trimmer by Manscaped. It’s waterproof, includes a wireless charging dock and comes with adjustable trimming guards for different hair lengths. $124.99 on Amazon

Performance DHT-Blocking Shampoo If Dad’s hair is shedding, gift him this DHT-blocking shampoo. The dermatologist-crafted formula by XYON gently cleanses strands while helping combat male pattern baldness. Its powerful blend of clover flower and saw palmetto extracts works to block that pesky hair loss hormone. $39 at XYON

For the trend-setter

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch This sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift for Dad. Its sharp-looking black-grey encasement is guaranteed to elevate any outfit. $50.99 on Amazon

Polo Ralph Lauren Embroidered Logo Ribbed Socks Socks are always a reliable add-on gift, but these Ralph Lauren socks truly take it up a notch. For dads with discerning taste, the ribbed design and iconic logo are iconic. $34 at Simons

VULKIT Credit Card Holder This sleek holder is the perfect barely-there accessory to keep cards organized. It’s so slim and lightweight, they won’t even feel it in their pocket. $19.99 on Amazon

For the homebody

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Perfect for Star Wars fans or LEGO enthusiasts, this collectible Darth Vader helmet is both a display piece and a fun build. Its detailed design makes it a conversation starter and a must-have for any geeky dad. $109.98 on Amazon $108.93 at Walmart

Saje Aroma Luma Help Dad unwind with this sleek diffuser. Its soft glow and whisper-fine mist fill the room with his favourite essential oils while purifying the air–a perfect gift for relaxation with modern style. $93.80 at Saje

For the athlete

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls Does dad like to spend his extra time on the gold course? Equipped with speed-amplifying casing and a tetrahedral dimple design, these Titleist golf balls are sure to go the distance with avid golfers. $72.99 on Amazon

RENPHO Massage Gun After a long day or intense workout, this massage gun is a game-changer. With multiple speed settings and interchangeable heads, it targets sore muscles for deep tissue relief, helping Dad recover faster and feel his best. $79.98 on Amazon (was $99.99)

YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle A fan favourite, this Yeti bottle will keep their water cold (or their coffee hot!) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to last and withstand the toughest conditions. $50 on Amazon

Gifts for techies

Apple AirTag For the *forgetful* dad on your list, an Apple AirTag will keep prized belongings in check at all times. The straightforward one-tap setup seamlessly syncs to your iPhone or iPad for effortless tracking. $36.22 on Amazon (was $39)

soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds These compact, true wireless earbuds deliver crisp sound and reliable battery life for music, podcasts or calls on the go. With a secure fit and intuitive controls, they’re perfect for tuning in, while tuning the world out. $37.99 on Amazon (was $39.99) $39.98 at Walmart

CurrentBody Infrared Sauna Blanket A little splurge-worthy, but so worth it. This infrared sauna blanket delivers a spa-like detox experience at home, helping to relax muscles, promote circulation and leave Dad feeling oh-so-rejuvenated. $889.99 at CurrentBody

