The top toys for kids for 2025 (all parent-approved!)

Bitzee, Yoto, Gui Gui… why does shopping for the best kids’ toys of 2025 feel like learning another language? To save you the legwork, we’ve rounded up the most popular toys for babies all the way to big kids. With screen-free faves, STEM fun and budget-friendly finds, these hot toys for Christmas and the holidays strike the right balance between parent-approved picks and gifts kids actually want—promise.

Jellycat Snow Suit Bashful Bunny When it comes to stuffies, it’s hard to beat the insanely soft and even-more-insanely cute Jellycat crew. The brand’s iconic bunny is now ready for winter, in an adorable removable snowsuit for dress-up with a side of snuggles. | Age: 0+ $90 at holtrenfrew.com

The Joey Fort Play Couch For building forts, movie nights or quiet time, there’s no beating the Joey couch. The modular foam pieces (featuring machine-washable covers—genius) let your kids come up with tons of configurations for whatever game or world they’re dreaming up. It’s both fun and functional, and we love that it’s from a family-owned business in London, Ontario. | Age: 0+ $449.99 at rooandyou.ca

Lovevery The Bath Set Bathtime just got even more fun with the Montessori-inspired brand’s new bath set. This kit is loaded with fun, educational toys for kids (plus a guide to help you support their learning as they play). Think: water wheels, an open-and-close tube, rattling ball, real-looking ducks, peekaboo boat and more—and they’re all designed to avoid mould. | Age: 9+ months $85 at lovevery.com

Toniebox 2 Bundle There’s a new version of this popular audio player—and it’s now suitable for kids as young as one. Toddlers can explore cause and effect as they plop the bigger, squishier figurines (called My First Tonies) on top of the device and hear their favourite songs and stories. Bonus: The device has a light ring that works as a sleep timer and wake-up alarm, too. | Age: 1+ $199.98 at walmart.ca

Magna-Tiles Rail Racers Set Magna-Tiles are easily one of the top toys for kids of 2025—and maybe for parents, too. It’s hard to resist getting in on the building action, especially with this new set that includes rails (an idea that came from a dad/Magna-fan) for a STEM boost. Create race tracks, ramps and whatever else your imaginations dream up. | Age: 3+ $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Gabby’s Dollhouse Celebration Dollhouse Fresh on the heels of the popular show’s move to the big screen, it’s no wonder this a-meow-zing dollhouse is topping wishlists as one of the top toys for kids in 2025. There’s a cat-avator to take Gaby through the six rooms (don’t miss the secret attic), tons of mini furniture, 10 sounds and even two Dollhouse Deliveries. Translation: Hours of play for your little Gabby Cat. | Age: 3+ $67.4 on Amazon (was $89.97)

Bluey Supermarket Playset Promising all of the fun of the Bluey “Kids” grocery-store episode—minus the chaos—this supermarket set will keep littles busy sending Bluey and Bingo up the working escalator and loading up their shopping carts. It even has a working intercom and 24 sound effects. | Age: 3+ $59.97 on Amazon

Melissa & Doug Wooden Pizza Party Set With a long winter ahead and the need for fun indoor activities for kids, picture this: you quietly sip your coffee on the couch while your little one takes your (pretend) pizza order and then keeps busy getting the toppings just right. Wooden toys are always parent-approved, and this one gets extra points for how it supports fine motor skills and imaginative play. | Ages: 3-6 $20.97 on Amazon (was $29.97)

Yoto Player + Make Your Own Card Seeking less screen time in 2026? Meet the Yoto audio player. With its huge assortment of music and story cards (from The Very Hungry Caterpillar to the just-launched Wicked soundtrack to best-selling K-Pop Demon Hunters hits (all sold separately)), free daily educational podcasts, and double-duty as night light, alarm clock and room thermometer, this multifunctional gadget is easily one of our fave toys for preschoolers of 2025, and for bigger kids, too. For a thoughtful touch, add your own recordings to the included make-your-own card before you wrap it up. | Ages: 3-12+ $134.99 on Amazon

VTech KidiZoom Camera Pix Plus Let your little one capture special holiday memories, vacations and more with their own digital camera. This photo- and video-taking model tops our lists because it’s durable, very easy for youngsters to figure out, and includes tons of frames and special effects for them to explore. (Just make sure to have batteries at the ready as they aren’t included.) | Ages: 3-8 $39.98 on Amazon

Playmobil NHL Arena Looking for a fun family gift that will keep kids entertained inside? Hockey lovers can embrace the game—without slapshots through your kitchen—with this top-rated toy for kids. The mini rink comes with four players (add stickers to rep your fave NHL team) that can shoot, pass and save the puck. Plus, you can grow the fun over time (or via gifts from other relatives) with separate sets featuring a Zamboni or the Stanley Cup. | Age: 5+ $61.97 on Amazon (was $94.99)

Bitzee Hamster Ball Have your kids caught onto the Bitzee craze yet? One of the top toys for kids for 2025, these virtual pets go from babies to teens to full-grown Super Bitzees (all within a screen on a ball) as your kids give them love, treats, baths and more. This one features 20 hamster characters waiting to be found and cared for. | Age: 5+ $39 on Amazon (was $53.2)

Gui Gui Beautify Your Slime Slime is very much still one of the top trending toys in 2025, and this version gives sensory play a glow-up with 13 different collectible scents plus the included mix-in charms, sparkle and surprise figurine. Pop it in a stocking or slide it under the tree as a budget-friendly kids’ gift they’ll want to play with right away. | Ages: 6-11 $15.97 at walmart.ca

DJ Furby Who doesn’t love a throwback? Much to our millennial hearts’ delight, Furbies are hot toys for Christmas this year. The latest edition has the weirdly cute face we all know and love, but with a stretched-out neon-hued body that features a light-up tummy. The electronic plush plays DJ, letting your kid create and remix songs, but when you need a wind-down break, there’s a meditation mode, too. | Age: 6+ $81.03 on Amazon (was $85.34)

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle Chances are this is at the top of your gamer kid’s wishlist: the hotly anticipated new version of Nintendo’s Switch system. The updated console boasts a larger screen, sharper graphics, upgraded controllers and voice chat capabilities. While most old games will still work on the Switch 2, this bundle includes the next-generation of a classic, Mario Kart World, designed specifically to take advantage of the spiffy new features. | Game rating: E for everyone $699.96 on Amazon

