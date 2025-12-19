The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let’s keep the holiday spirit going with these early Boxing Day steals. Get ahead of the rush and save a little extra on gifts (or a few treats for yourself ). These are some of my favourite finds, all marked down today—from kitchen must-haves to tech that makes life (and work) a whole lot easier. Shop my curated Amazon early Boxing Day deals and happy shopping… and gifting!

All-clad D3 7-piece Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Induction Compatible Cookware Set This is the perfect cookware set for just about anyone! It’s a seven piece cookware set, made with a responsive aluminum core, bonded together with 2 layers of durable, stainless steel, all the way around– this set is made for durability and is functional with its even heat distribution. What I love is these flared edges, perfect for drip free pouring! It’s got all your essentials, a 10-inch fry pan for frying at high heat, a 3 quart sauce pan, a 3 quart sauce pan and an 8-quart stockpot. Dare I say, this could be an heirloom cookware set. $849.99 on Amazon

All-Clad 41106 Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Fry Pan The All-Clad 41106 Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Fry Pan delivers professional-grade performance for everyday cooking. Crafted with an aluminum core bonded between durable stainless steel layers, it ensures fast, even heat distribution with no hot spots. Ideal for searing, browning, and sautéing, it features a polished interior, comfortable riveted handle, and dishwasher-safe design for effortless cleanup. $137.7 on Amazon (was $192.76)

Rowenta, 2-in-1 Duo Force Iron and Steamer Ok, as someone who loves her clothes, who owns a fashion brand, I have to tell you the key to keeping your clothes fresh and lasting longer is steaming! And of course, you need a good iron to keep you looking sharp! That’s why I’m obsessed with this Rowenta 2-in-1 Duo Force Iron and Steamer because it’s compact, it can iron, it can steam, it can pack easily and travel with you. It’s perfect! You can switch between the iron and steam setting so easily, it’s great for all fabrics, and boy does it work fast! It has a rapid 30 second heat up, and a powerful 180g/min steam boost, an extra long 7.5 foot cord. And you won’t believe how lightweight it is, which is great for when you’ve got a lot of ironing and steaming to do. $79.48 on Amazon (was $93.19)

HENCKELS Statement 14-Piece Serrated Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set Alright, nothing makes me feel like a professional chef, more than this Henckels 14 piece serrated self sharpening knife block set! It’s ash wood, and I love this espresso colour. My son John is a bit of a chef, so when I upgraded our knife set, I was definitely a cool mom. I love that the slots in the block are self-sharpening. That means sharpening the knife every time you take it out, or pop it back in! I love that each slot is labeled, so everyone knows what to use it for, no using the chef’s knife for bread! And, these knives are constructed with single-piece precision stamped blades, giving them durability. So, no you don’t have to tell everyone not to touch the nice knives! $159.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

STAUB La Cocotte 7-Quart Cast Iron Round Cocotte The STAUB La Cocotte 7-Quart Cast Iron Round Cocotte is a kitchen essential for slow-cooked perfection. Crafted in France, its enameled cast iron delivers exceptional heat retention and even cooking for braises, stews, and roasts. The tight-fitting lid locks in moisture, while the matte black interior enhances browning and flavor over time. Elegant enough for serving, durable enough for generations. $549.95 on Amazon

Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD Smart Streaming Projector This is hands-down my kids’ favourite part of our house. We actually have one in the basement, and the kids – and their friends – are absolutely obsessed. It turns everyday movie nights, game nights, and weekend hangouts into a full-on experience. The Epson Home Cinema Streaming Projector has built-in smart streaming and works with the latest Android TV, so everything is right there–no extra devices needed. The interface is straightforward, the remote is simple, and it’s genuinely easy to use (if I can navigate it, so can you!). The picture quality is incredible thanks to 4K PRO-UHD technology, with the ability to project up to a massive 300”. It’s perfect for family movie nights, immersive gaming, and streaming all of the kids’ favourite shows. If you want to create that “wow” factor at home, this projector delivers every single time. $1299.99 on Amazon (was $1749.99)

Brother Work Smart MFC-J1360DW Colour Inkjet All-in-One Printer Alright, I know it makes me a little old school, but I truly believe everyone needs a printer–especially one as multi-functional and easy to use as this Brother Work Smart All-in-One Printer. It prints, it copies, scans and functions wirelessly. Not only can you print from your phone or apps with the Brother Mobile connect app, you can scan to Google Drive, Dropbox, Onedrive and other cloud apps, from the display right on the printer. This deal comes with a six-month extended warranty, and 4 starter ink cartridges. The printer features automatic double sided printing, the paper tray holds 150 sheets of paper, and oh boy if you’ve got procrastinating kids like I do–this is going to be a lifesaver. This printer is designed to print at speeds of up to 16 pages per minute in black ink, and 9 pages per minute in colour. So that last minute 10 page essay your kid finished this morning, it’ll just take a minute to print. $99.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

