Rhinestones, faux fur, pearls–2026 is calling for a *major* fashion moment. Whether you’re stepping out for a swanky NYE soirée or keeping it chic at home, the right finishing touches make all the difference. Ahead, dazzling Amazon accessories–from statement jewellery to party-ready accents–that will have you ringing in the new year in style.

Rhinestone Bow Earrings Infuse your party ensemble with coquette flair, courtesy of these bedazzled bow earrings. $13.99 on Amazon

Rhinestone Evening Bag The glittering rhinestone detail on this gorgeous evening bag is a statement in itself. $29.99 on Amazon

Dream Pairs Women's Double Bowknots Crystal Heels Poised to be the life of the party, these spectacularly embellished heels feature a textured outsole for comfortable mingling all night. $65.99 on Amazon

La Carrie Faux Fur Headband Arrive to the holiday fête in this posh faux fur headband that delivers luxe at a palatable price. $9.27 on Amazon

Swarovski Mesmera Necklace Turn heads with this Swarovski diamond necklace, wrapped in gleaming mixed-cut stones that make it worth the splurge. $470.57 on Amazon

Kate Spade New York Phone Charm Perfect for NYE and beyond, this charming pearl phone chain keeps your phone within reach for snapping party pics. $52.73 on Amazon

PAVOI Tennis Bracelet The perfect party stack starts with this bling-y tennis bracelet–a piece you’ll keep reaching for long after the festivities end. $23.95 on Amazon

Flygo Women's Faux Fur Coat This elegant faux fur coat is practically begging for a night out–a New Year’s Eve debut will do. $51.2 on Amazon

