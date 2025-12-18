SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Ring in the New Year with these dazzling Amazon accessories

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 18, 2025 6:00 am
1 min read
NYE accessories View image in full screen
2026, but make it fashion.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rhinestones, faux fur, pearls–2026 is calling for a *major* fashion moment. Whether you’re stepping out for a swanky NYE soirée or keeping it chic at home, the right finishing touches make all the difference. Ahead, dazzling Amazon accessories–from statement jewellery to party-ready accents–that will have you ringing in the new year in style.

 

Rhinestone Bow Earrings
Infuse your party ensemble with coquette flair, courtesy of these bedazzled bow earrings.
$13.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Rhinestone Evening Bag
The glittering rhinestone detail on this gorgeous evening bag is a statement in itself.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

Dream Pairs Women's Double Bowknots Crystal Heels
Poised to be the life of the party, these spectacularly embellished heels feature a textured outsole for comfortable mingling all night.
$65.99 on Amazon

 

La Carrie Faux Fur Headband
Arrive to the holiday fête in this posh faux fur headband that delivers luxe at a palatable price.
$9.27 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bedazzled Party Pantyhose – $8.79

OPI GELement in Glazed Donut – $15.99

Rhinestone Pointy Kitten Heels – $79.99

 

Swarovski Mesmera Necklace
Turn heads with this Swarovski diamond necklace, wrapped in gleaming mixed-cut stones that make it worth the splurge.
$470.57 on Amazon
Kate Spade New York Phone Charm
Perfect for NYE and beyond, this charming pearl phone chain keeps your phone within reach for snapping party pics.
$52.73 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

PAVOI Tennis Bracelet
The perfect party stack starts with this bling-y tennis bracelet–a piece you’ll keep reaching for long after the festivities end.
$23.95 on Amazon

 

Flygo Women's Faux Fur Coat
This elegant faux fur coat is practically begging for a night out–a New Year’s Eve debut will do.
$51.2 on Amazon

 

Velvet Hair Bow Clip – $8.59

Story continues below advertisement

Happy New Year 2026 Balloons – $12.99

2026 Sparkle Statement Earring – $13.99

