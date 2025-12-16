Last minute gifting: Gift cards they’ll actually want

Send this page to someone via email

Everyone aspires to give thoughtfully. But when you’re unsure of their taste or style, a simple solution is a gift card to a brand that you know they’ll love. Will so many gorgeous holiday gift sets and products, it’s hard to go wrong with one of these coveted options from the Body Shop, Mejuri, Alo Yoga and more. Read on for gift cards they’ll be truly thankful for.

The Body Shop E-Gift Cards A buttery cream or shower gel is the perfect way to lift anyone’s spirit over the winter, and with the new holiday and gifting sets in stock, you can get even more value for your dollar, making you’re giftee feel extra special. $10-$100 at The Body Shop

Lip Lab E-Gift Card A Lip Lab gift card isn’t just a beauty product — it’s a fully customizable experience where they can create a one-of-a-kind lip shade. Perfect for girls’ nights! $50-$165 at Lip Lab

Digital Gift Card We all love our bling, but selecting jewellery can be tricky to get right. Are they a gold or silver gal? Do they prefer shine or sparkle? Take the guesswork out of the equation with a digital gift card from Mejuri. They’ll think of you every time they wear their cherished piece. $25-$500 at Mejuri

Zara Gift Card If you’re gifting for a fashionista who loves options, a Zara gift card could be the perfect solution. From women’s, men’s, and kids’ lines, there’s something for everyone, so the whole family can find something they love from the Spanish retail powerhouse. From $30 at Zara

UNIQLO CANADA Card A Uniqlo gift card lets them curate their own wardrobe, from ultra-soft basics to seasonal must-haves. It’s a thoughtful choice for anyone who loves practical style, giving them the freedom to pick exactly what fits their needs, from comfy sweaters to versatile essentials. $10-$250 at Uniqlo

Uncommon Goods Gift Certificate Looking for something that definitely doesn’t scream ‘basic?’ An Uncommon Goods gift card opens the door to unique, thoughtful finds. From hand-poured candles and quirky kitchen gadgets to personalized jewelry and artisan home décor, choose something truly unexpected for yourself or a loved one. $7.00 - $1411.00 at Uncommon Goods

Our Place Gift Card For those who love gorgeous high-quality bakeware (who doesn’t?), a gift card from Our Place will let your loved one pick exactly what they’ve been dreaming of—whether it’s a beautiful cake pan, a versatile Dutch oven, or any of their premium kitchen essentials. $50-$250 at Our Place

ALO e-Gift Card Looking for the perfect holiday gift for the wellness lover in your life? An Alo Yoga gift card lets them choose from our premium activewear—from buttery-soft leggings to cozy hoodies—so they can feel confident both on and off the mat. $50-$1000 at Alo Yoga

Ruggable E-Gift Card From washable, stylish rugs to chic patterns that fit every décor, Ruggable makes it easy to refresh a room without the stress of spills or stains. $25-$1000 at Ruggable

Story continues below advertisement

