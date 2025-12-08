Best last-minute Amazon gifts for everyone on your holiday list

Send this page to someone via email

Let’s face it — as much as we love festive food and family fun, holiday prep can quickly feel overwhelming. With a thousand things on your to-do list — from dinner parties to vacation planning — it’s easy for gift-buying to slip through the cracks. And with friends, relatives, and in-laws to shop for, we’re definitely not judging all you last-minute shoppers. That’s why we’ve put together a list of thoughtful gifts that’ll arrive at your door well before the holidays. The best part? The perfect present is just a few clicks away. So take a deep breath, relax, and let’s get shopping.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 The Ember Mug is a smart, temperature-controlled mug that keeps your coffee or tea exactly the way you like it. It’s a thoughtful gift for anyone who loves warm drinks and wants them to stay perfect from the first sip to the last — and a must-have addition to any home office. Buy on Amazon

Lap Beanbag Tablet Pillow Stand If your giftee loves comfy reading or study time, this handy stand supports Kindles, iPads, tablets, smartphones, and even up to 14-inch laptops. It even comes with a compartment for snacks or devices. $75.32 on Amazon

Womens Winter Hats Beanie Touchscreen Gloves Long Scarf Set If you’re ready to snag an coordinated set that will keep them warm this winter, this 3 in 1 hat, gloves and scarf set is as practical as it gets. The plush beanie is lined with soft fleece and the gloves are touchscreen friendly. $31.19 on Amazon (was $38.99)

Ninja Crispi Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System With the Ninja Crispi Portable Glass Air Fryer, you can make everything from golden French fries and chicken wings to roasted vegetables, crispy snacks, and even baked desserts—all with a healthier twist. $159.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

Yankee Candle Large Jar Scented Candle Infused with notes of buttery vanilla, this Christmas cookie Yankee candle will warm your heart and your home. $26.64 on Amazon (was $33.73)

Bedsure Heated Blanket Throw Blanket Snuggle up with the perfect winter home accessory. This heated throw blanket offers 6 heating levels and 4 time-settings for customizable coziness. $59.99 on Amazon

Kobo Libra Colour Gifting for the bookworm is easy with the Kobo Libra Colour. They can highlight and annotate in vibrant colour, enjoy cookbooks and comics in full colour, access books from their local library, and even listen to their favourite audiobooks. Plus, its compact design makes it perfect to take anywhere—from travel to daily commutes. $259.99 on Amazon

Dolce & Gabbana Devotion for Women Devotion by Dolce & Gabbana features a rich blend of notes, including creamy gardenia and jasmine at its heart, complemented by warm vanilla, soft musk, and sensual amber, creating a luxurious and captivating scent. $170.17 on Amazon (was $306.09)

Mens Thermal Socks You can’t go wrong with a practical winter gift. These men’s thermal socks are crafted from a high-quality wool and polyester blend for maximum warmth. $24.99 on Amazon

Colourful Dumpling Toy Kids can’t get enough of these TikTok-viral dumpling toys. Squishy, adorable, and comes in a surprise colour. They make a great stocking stuffer or gift add-on. $16.43 on Amazon

LEGO Santa’s Sleigh Christmas Toy If you need to pick up a little treat for the kiddos in your life, the LEGO Santa’s Sleigh set makes a perfect last-minute gift, letting kids build Santa, his reindeer, and festive presents—fun to assemble and display. $59.99 on Amazon

Nestpark Parody Star Pups Coffee Dog Toy Don’t forget about a thoughtful gift for the dog-lover in your life. This pups pup’kin spice latte is a plush, squeaky, crinkle-filled coffee cup toy that’s paw-fect for every small, medium, or large pup’s playtime. $12.45 on Amazon

