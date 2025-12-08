Menu

The Curator

Best last-minute Amazon gifts for everyone on your holiday list

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted December 8, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
The perfect present is just a few clicks away. So take a deep breath, relax, and let’s get shopping. View image in full screen
The perfect present is just a few clicks away. So take a deep breath, relax, and let’s get shopping.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let’s face it — as much as we love festive food and family fun, holiday prep can quickly feel overwhelming. With a thousand things on your to-do list — from dinner parties to vacation planning — it’s easy for gift-buying to slip through the cracks. And with friends, relatives, and in-laws to shop for, we’re definitely not judging all you last-minute shoppers. That’s why we’ve put together a list of thoughtful gifts that’ll arrive at your door well before the holidays. The best part? The perfect present is just a few clicks away. So take a deep breath, relax, and let’s get shopping.

 

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
The Ember Mug is a smart, temperature-controlled mug that keeps your coffee or tea exactly the way you like it. It’s a thoughtful gift for anyone who loves warm drinks and wants them to stay perfect from the first sip to the last — and a must-have addition to any home office.
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Lap Beanbag Tablet Pillow Stand
If your giftee loves comfy reading or study time, this handy stand supports Kindles, iPads, tablets, smartphones, and even up to 14-inch laptops. It even comes with a compartment for snacks or devices.
$75.32 on Amazon

 

Womens Winter Hats Beanie Touchscreen Gloves Long Scarf Set
If you’re ready to snag an coordinated set that will keep them warm this winter, this 3 in 1 hat, gloves and scarf set is as practical as it gets. The plush beanie is lined with soft fleece and the gloves are touchscreen friendly.
$31.19 on Amazon (was $38.99)

 

Evolution Electric Fondue Set, 3-Litre Food-Grade Stainless Steel Broth and Fondue Pot
This fondue set lets you create hot-pot–style meals, cheese or chocolate fondue, and cook meats, seafood, veggies, and noodles—making the possibilities truly endless.
$199.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ninja Crispi Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System
With the Ninja Crispi Portable Glass Air Fryer, you can make everything from golden French fries and chicken wings to roasted vegetables, crispy snacks, and even baked desserts—all with a healthier twist.
$159.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

 

Yankee Candle Large Jar Scented Candle
Infused with notes of buttery vanilla, this Christmas cookie Yankee candle will warm your heart and your home.
$26.64 on Amazon (was $33.73)

 

Bedsure Heated Blanket Throw Blanket
Snuggle up with the perfect winter home accessory. This heated throw blanket offers 6 heating levels and 4 time-settings for customizable coziness.
$59.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Kobo Libra Colour
Gifting for the bookworm is easy with the Kobo Libra Colour. They can highlight and annotate in vibrant colour, enjoy cookbooks and comics in full colour, access books from their local library, and even listen to their favourite audiobooks. Plus, its compact design makes it perfect to take anywhere—from travel to daily commutes.
$259.99 on Amazon
Dolce & Gabbana Devotion for Women
Devotion by Dolce & Gabbana features a rich blend of notes, including creamy gardenia and jasmine at its heart, complemented by warm vanilla, soft musk, and sensual amber, creating a luxurious and captivating scent.
$170.17 on Amazon (was $306.09)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mens Thermal Socks
You can’t go wrong with a practical winter gift. These men’s thermal socks are crafted from a high-quality wool and polyester blend for maximum warmth.
$24.99 on Amazon

 

Colourful Dumpling Toy
Kids can’t get enough of these TikTok-viral dumpling toys. Squishy, adorable, and comes in a surprise colour. They make a great stocking stuffer or gift add-on.
$16.43 on Amazon

 

LEGO Santa’s Sleigh Christmas Toy
If you need to pick up a little treat for the kiddos in your life, the LEGO Santa’s Sleigh set makes a perfect last-minute gift, letting kids build Santa, his reindeer, and festive presents—fun to assemble and display.
$59.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Nestpark Parody Star Pups Coffee Dog Toy
Don’t forget about a thoughtful gift for the dog-lover in your life. This pups pup’kin spice latte is a plush, squeaky, crinkle-filled coffee cup toy that’s paw-fect for every small, medium, or large pup’s playtime.
$12.45 on Amazon

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

