11 dazzling jewellery gifts they’ll treasure forever

Looking to set holiday hearts aglow? Treat them to a little sparkle. Beloved for both gifting and receiving, jewellery holds a sentimental charm that lasts long after the festivities fade. From a stunning pair of sculptural earrings to a coveted quiet-luxury timepiece, these glittering finds are sure to make their holiday shine *extra* bright.

The sculptural earrings

Mega Dome Earrings These bulbous earrings in gorgeous gold make a sculptural statement they’ll want to reach for time and again. $248 at Mejuri

The on-trend stacker

Estrellita Moissanite Ring Like a pocketful of stars, this enchanting dome ring shimmers with flush-set, ethically sourced moissanites that deliver diamond-like brilliance at a refreshingly palatable price. $99 at El&Elle

The quiet-luxury timepiece

Cheetah Gold Watch Made for the old money aesthetic devotee, this bestselling watch serves major summer-vacation-on-a-yacht-in-Lake-Como vibes. $40.99 on Amazon

The engravable pendant

Engravable Openable Heart Locket Pendant This heart locket opens to hold a tiny keepsake or photo, ready to be engraved with initials, a special date or a short note for a truly personalized gift. $168 at Pandora

The standout sparkler

The Heart Jewel Bracelet Not your average tennis bracelet, this stunning string of diamond hearts (available in a rainbow jewel tones) makes for the perfect addition to any wrist stack. $128 at Lisa Gozlan

The staple studs

Constella Round Crystal Stud Earrings A must-have for any jewellery collection, these round crystal studs offer serious shine that’s perfectly timeless. $109 at Holt Renfrew

The smart ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring A gold band equipped with smart perks–what’s not to love? Track health metrics, energy levels and heart rate in style. $549.99 on Amazon

The classic men's watch

Golden Hour Men's Watch Rolex, who? For the guy with discerning taste, this sleek chrome timepiece is the ultimate gift at a palatable price point. $53.99 on Amazon

The chrome cufflinks

Boss Engraved Cufflinks For the “boss” on your list, these cufflinks crafted from polished zinc with a smooth matte finish are perfect for formal occasions. $99 at Simons

The initial necklace

Monogram Necklace Crafted to be part of your everyday-jewellery ensemble, they are sure to adore its personalized charm. $110 at Jenny Bird

The jewellery-inspired hair clip

Wolf Circus Bean Hair Clip A chic little accent with jewellery-like shine, this sculptural clip adds an elevated touch to any hairstyle. $35 at Hey Jude

TAWBURY 8 Slot Watch Box – $229