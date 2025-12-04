SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
11 dazzling jewellery gifts they’ll treasure forever

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 4, 2025 7:00 pm
1 min read
best jewellery gifts 2025 View image in full screen
From a sculptural pair of Mejuri earrings to a standout diamond bracelet by Lisa Gozlan, these jewellery finds are sure to make their holiday shine *extra* bright.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to set holiday hearts aglow? Treat them to a little sparkle. Beloved for both gifting and receiving, jewellery holds a sentimental charm that lasts long after the festivities fade. From a stunning pair of sculptural earrings to a coveted quiet-luxury timepiece, these glittering finds are sure to make their holiday shine *extra* bright.

 

The sculptural earrings

best jewellery gifts 2025
Mega Dome Earrings
These bulbous earrings in gorgeous gold make a sculptural statement they’ll want to reach for time and again.
$248 at Mejuri
Story continues below advertisement

 

The on-trend stacker

Estrellita Moissanite Ring
Like a pocketful of stars, this enchanting dome ring shimmers with flush-set, ethically sourced moissanites that deliver diamond-like brilliance at a refreshingly palatable price.
$99 at El&Elle

 

The quiet-luxury timepiece

Cheetah Gold Watch
Made for the old money aesthetic devotee, this bestselling watch serves major summer-vacation-on-a-yacht-in-Lake-Como vibes.
$40.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

The engravable pendant

best jewellery gifts 2025
Engravable Openable Heart Locket Pendant
This heart locket opens to hold a tiny keepsake or photo, ready to be engraved with initials, a special date or a short note for a truly personalized gift.
$168 at Pandora

 

The standout sparkler

best jewellery gifts 2025
The Heart Jewel Bracelet
Not your average tennis bracelet, this stunning string of diamond hearts (available in a rainbow jewel tones) makes for the perfect addition to any wrist stack.
$128 at Lisa Gozlan
Story continues below advertisement

 

The staple studs

Constella Round Crystal Stud Earrings
A must-have for any jewellery collection, these round crystal studs offer serious shine that’s perfectly timeless.
$109 at Holt Renfrew
Story continues below advertisement

 

The smart ring

More Recommendations
Samsung Galaxy Ring
A gold band equipped with smart perks–what’s not to love? Track health metrics, energy levels and heart rate in style.
$549.99 on Amazon

 

The classic men's watch

Golden Hour Men's Watch
Rolex, who? For the guy with discerning taste, this sleek chrome timepiece is the ultimate gift at a palatable price point.
$53.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

The chrome cufflinks

best jewellery gifts 2025
Boss Engraved Cufflinks
For the “boss” on your list, these cufflinks crafted from polished zinc with a smooth matte finish are perfect for formal occasions.
$99 at Simons

 

The initial necklace

Monogram Necklace
Crafted to be part of your everyday-jewellery ensemble, they are sure to adore its personalized charm.
$110 at Jenny Bird
Story continues below advertisement

 

The jewellery-inspired hair clip

best jewellery gifts 2025
Wolf Circus Bean Hair Clip
A chic little accent with jewellery-like shine, this sculptural clip adds an elevated touch to any hairstyle.
$35 at Hey Jude

 

