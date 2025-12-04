11 dazzling jewellery gifts they’ll treasure forever

By Adriana Monachino
Looking to set holiday hearts aglow? Treat them to a little
sparkle. Beloved for both gifting and receiving, jewellery holds a sentimental charm that lasts long after the festivities fade. From a stunning pair of sculptural earrings to a coveted quiet-luxury timepiece, these glittering finds are sure to make their holiday shine *extra* bright.
These bulbous earrings in gorgeous gold make a sculptural statement they’ll want to reach for time and again.
Like a pocketful of stars, this enchanting dome ring shimmers with flush-set, ethically sourced moissanites that deliver diamond-like brilliance at a refreshingly palatable price.
The quiet-luxury timepiece
Made for the old money aesthetic devotee, this bestselling watch serves major summer-vacation-on-a-yacht-in-Lake-Como vibes.
This heart locket opens to hold a tiny keepsake or photo, ready to be engraved with initials, a special date or a short note for a truly personalized gift.
Not your average tennis bracelet, this stunning string of diamond hearts (available in a rainbow jewel tones) makes for the perfect addition to any wrist stack.
A must-have for any jewellery collection, these round crystal studs offer serious shine that’s perfectly timeless.
A gold band equipped with smart perks–what’s not to love? Track health metrics, energy levels and heart rate in style.
Rolex, who? For the guy with discerning taste, this sleek chrome timepiece is the ultimate gift at a palatable price point.
For the “boss” on your list, these cufflinks crafted from polished zinc with a smooth matte finish are perfect for formal occasions.
Crafted to be part of your everyday-jewellery ensemble, they are sure to adore its personalized charm.
The jewellery-inspired hair clip
A chic little accent with jewellery-like shine, this sculptural clip adds an elevated touch to any hairstyle.
