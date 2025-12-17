SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

The ultimate ‘chocolate everything’ gift guide

By Karen Robock The Curator Team
Posted December 17, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
chocolate gift guide View image in full screen
From a chocolate scented Bath & Body Works candle to a Purdy's gift set, read on for 9 indulgent picks.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If brown was the colour of fall 2025—and deep, velvety shades of tan were seen everywhere from fashion to beauty and home décor–then we are declaring chocolate brown the official shade of the holidays. It’s warm, it’s delicious, and it’s definitely what everyone wants to unwrap this season. So, in addition to the hottest chocolate-toned gifts, we’ve rounded up the best chocolate scented and chocolate flavoured goodies, too. ‘Tis the season—let’s indulge!

Hot Cocoa & Cream Single Wick Candle
Stocking stuffer alert! This cute little candle smells just like a mug of steaming hot chocolate––with mini marshmallows. We don’t see how you can go wrong with that.
$17.95 at Bath & Body Works
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid
It’s the ideal size for homemade bread, stews, and soups. They’ll be able to bake, braise, boil, or roast, all in this classic Dutch oven. It’s an ideal gift for the serious home chef on your holiday list.
$151.2 on Amazon

 

Hershey Kiss Molded Lip Balm
If they’re a Hershey’s fan, they’ll love this lip balm, molded like the brand’s irresistible Kisses. It will keep their pout moisturized and it’s scented with the chocolate bar aroma they know and love.
$8.79 on Amazon

 

Roots Carryall Tote Cervino
Laptop, notebook, water bottle, wallet. Whatever they’re hauling around on the regular, this convenient catch-all can handle it. They’ll love the removable zippered pouch for cash and cards. And you’ll love gifting something designed and made in Canada.
$298 at Roots
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Whether they’re into holiday rom-com audio books, self-help podcasts, or listening to music, these active noise cancelling headphones will let them totally zone out at home, the office, or on the go.
$239.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)

 

Super Soft Plaid Scarf for Women and Men
A classic plaid scarf, in a yummy chocolate brown, is a no-brainer gift. It works for everyone on your list. And might just be the perfect option for someone who didn’t make it onto your list at all and who you’d otherwise be panic buying for at the last minute. Our advice: buy two, just in case.
Buy on Amazon
OPI Nail Lacquer in Chocolate Mousse
This super sweet shade is on-trend and so pretty for the holidays. Pair it with a bottle of another rich, brown hue, like Espresso Your Inner Self, and you’ve got an adorable stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift.
$16.99 on Amazon

 

Relaxed V Neck Cardigan
A slouchy, cozy cardigan is on everyone’s wish list. She can pair this with jeans for the weekend, trousers for in-office days, or a silky slip skirt for date night. It’s easy to wear and totally versatile for the chilly months ahead.
$79.95 at Dynamite

 

Assorted Classics Gift Box
It would be remiss to not include at least one gift suggestion that’s actually chocolate, and Canadian brand Purdy’s really is the best of the best. In addition to being delicious, all of their chocolates are made with sustainable cocoa and crafted in Vancouver.
$44 at Purdy’s
