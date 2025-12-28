Best Boxing Week mattress deals: Discounts you can’t miss

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’re looking to upgrade your sleep setup during Boxing Week, you’ll be pleased to know that the mattress market has never offered more variety—or better deals. Gone are the days when your only choice was a basic innerspring mattress—today you can choose from innerspring, foam (including memory foam, polyfoam, latex foam, or a combination), or hybrid models that blend the best of both worlds. And with so many options, there are plenty of features to weigh: firmness level, motion isolation, cooling technology, materials, support type, and even delivery style—some come compressed in a box, while others arrive fully assembled. Read on for the Boxing Week mattress deals from top brands like Wayfair, Silk & Snow, and more.

Story continues below advertisement

The Silk & Snow Mattress ou had me at memory foam—crafted in Canada with premium foams and locally sourced textiles, this S&S Mattress keeps you cool, clean, and supported all night with a removable, machine-washable antimicrobial cover and artisanal craftsmanship. $630 at Silk & Snow (was $700)

Casper Dawn Mattress Known for their innovative approach to sleep, Casper’s Dawn Mattress is a memory-foam marvel that combines pressure-relieving comfort with modern design. Built for all sleep styles, it showcases the brand’s dedication to quality, support, and a truly restful night. $699 at Casper (was $999)

Full Size Mattress, 12 Inch Memory Foam Made from hundreds of independent pocket springs and soft memory foam, this mattress provides targeted support, pressure relief, and motion isolation. Its high-quality, breathable cover keeps you cool and comfortable. $239.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Leesa Original Cooling Memory Foam Mattress For those considering a memory foam mattress, Leesa’s Original Cooling Memory Foam Mattress is a popular choice. It strikes a balance between soft and firm, helps relieve back pain, and upholds the same eco-friendly and non-toxic standards as the Sapira. $1,494 at Article (was $1,569)

You may also like:

Silk & Snow Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets – $162

Blackout Curtains for Bedroom – $18.82

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker – $139.95

The S&S Hybrid Mattress The S&S Hybrid Mattress in medium-firm is our top pick for a value-friendly hybrid, featuring a combination of high-density memory foam and over 1,200 Canadian steel pocketed coils. Ideal for restless sleepers, it provides consistent support whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach. Its breathable, antimicrobial cover and extra-firm edge enhance durability, while additional layers deliver cooling, deep pressure relief, and targeted lumbar support. $900 at silk&snow (was $1000)

Story continues below advertisement

Sealy Posturepedic® Z⁵™ 1 Mattress The Sealy Posturepedic® Z5 1 Mattress combines an 11-inch profile with Z5™ Zoned Foam Technology to deliver targeted spinal support and pressure relief for a comfortable, restorative sleep. Its antimicrobial cover with SilverIon™ Fibres promotes hygiene and freshness, while PostureRelief™ layers and a firm LinearSupport™ Base ensure balanced cushioning, proper alignment, and long-lasting durability. $899 at Sleep Country (was $1199)

With individually wrapped 7-zone coils, gel memory foam, and airflow wave foam, this mattress hugs your curves, reduces motion transfer, and keeps pressure points happy. The breathable 4D knitted cover and medium-firm feel make it perfect for a dreamy, restorative night. $339.99 at Wayfair (was $720.00)

Twin Mattress in a Box Designed with unparalleled quality control and environmentally conscious practices, this medium-firm kids’ mattress combines cooling gel-infused foam and a safe fiberglass-free flame-retardant cover to deliver the perfect balance of comfort, support, and peace of mind for a restful night’s sleep. $104.5 on Amazon (was $123)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock – $69.99

Cooling Pillows – $57.39

Noise-Reducing Earplugs For Sleep – $31.95