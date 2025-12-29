Send this page to someone via email

If your sleep setup has been begging for an upgrade, Boxing Week is the moment to act. The post-holiday sales have rolled in strong, delivering major savings on everything from plush duvets to bed-making essentials that instantly elevate your space. Whether you’re chasing that hotel-level comfort or simply want cozier nights ahead, read on for Boxing Week bedding deals are too good to ignore from brands like Article, Canadian Down & Feather Co. and Utopia–and shop them before they disappear!

Best duvet

24% off

Best comforter set

23% off

Sweet Home Collection 5 Piece Comforter Set The bedroom just got a whole lot cozier with Sweet Home’s five-piece comforter set. Wrapped in ultra-soft, finely brushed microfiber, this set promises a luxe sleep experience. $51.7 on Amazon (was $67.04)

Best sheet set

24% off

100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets Crafted from premium extra-long staple Egyptian cotton with a luxurious sateen weave, this 4-piece Cal King set boasts deep pockets, breathable softness, and lasting durability for a cool, snug, and restful sleep. $89.99 on Amazon (was $118.99)

Best bedframe

13% off

Kayra King Upholstered Bed - Ivory Bouclé A bedframe that doubles as a design statement. this bouclé-upholstered Kayra bed adds warmth, texture, and modern elegance to any bedroom–and the Boxing Week price makes it even more appealing. $1739 at Article (was $1999)

Best bed pillows

32% off

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows Supportive, plush, and surprisingly affordable, these best-selling pillows are begging to be added to your bedroom. Whether you’re a side, back, or combo sleeper, they’re a simple upgrade you’ll feel night after night. $32.19 on Amazon (was $43.99)

Best duvet cover

21% off

Utopia Bedding Duvet Cover An easy way to refresh your space without replacing your duvet. This lightweight, breathable cover is soft to the touch, easy to wash, and a steal at its Boxing Week price. $21.99 on Amazon (was $27.99)

Best mattress

2% off

Leesa Original Cooling Memory Foam Mattress For those considering a memory foam mattress, Leesa’s Original Cooling Memory Foam Mattress is a popular choice. It strikes a balance between soft and firm, helps relieve back pain, and upholds the same eco-friendly and non-toxic standards as the Sapira. $1,494 at Article (was $1,569)

Best throw pillows

22% off

MIULEE Set of 4 Decorative Throw Pillow The fastest way to make a bed (or couch) feel more polished? Decorative throw pillows. This affordable set adds texture and dimension, making your space look instantly styled. $29.59 on Amazon (was $37.99)

Best weighted blanket

24% off

YnM Exclusive Weighted Blanket Perfect for colder nights and anyone who loves a cozy, calming sleep setup. This weighted blanket evenly distributes pressure to help promote relaxation and deeper rest. $56.9 on Amazon (was $74.9)

Best mattress topper

14% off

Swtmerry Extra Thick Mattress Topper If your mattress could use a comfort boost, this extra-thick topper is a game changer. Designed to add plush support and pressure relief, it instantly transforms a too-firm bed into a softer, more sleep-inviting setup. $49.99 on Amazon (was $57.94)

