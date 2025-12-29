SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

10 best Boxing Week deals on bedding

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted December 29, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
best boxing week Canada bedding deals View image in full screen
Read on for the best bedding deals from brands like Article, Canadian Down & Feather Co. and more.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your sleep setup has been begging for an upgrade, Boxing Week is the moment to act. The post-holiday sales have rolled in strong, delivering major savings on everything from plush duvets to bed-making essentials that instantly elevate your space. Whether you’re chasing that hotel-level comfort or simply want cozier nights ahead, read on for Boxing Week bedding deals are too good to ignore from brands like Article, Canadian Down & Feather Co. and Utopia–and shop them before they disappear!

 

Best duvet

24% off

Canadian Down & Feather Co.
Stay extra warm this season, courtesy of this fluffy duvet made from goose feather fill with insulating properties. Support the Canadian economy by refreshing your bedding with this top-rated home-grown option.
$100.98 on Amazon (was $132) $109.25 at Canadian Down & Feather Company
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best comforter set

23% off

Sweet Home Collection 5 Piece Comforter Set
The bedroom just got a whole lot cozier with Sweet Home’s five-piece comforter set. Wrapped in ultra-soft, finely brushed microfiber, this set promises a luxe sleep experience.
$51.7 on Amazon (was $67.04)

 

Best sheet set

24% off

100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets
Crafted from premium extra-long staple Egyptian cotton with a luxurious sateen weave, this 4-piece Cal King set boasts deep pockets, breathable softness, and lasting durability for a cool, snug, and restful sleep.
$89.99 on Amazon (was $118.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best bedframe

13% off

Kayra King Upholstered Bed - Ivory Bouclé
A bedframe that doubles as a design statement. this bouclé-upholstered Kayra bed adds warmth, texture, and modern elegance to any bedroom–and the Boxing Week price makes it even more appealing.
$1739 at Article (was $1999)

 

Best bed pillows

32% off

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows
Supportive, plush, and surprisingly affordable, these best-selling pillows are begging to be added to your bedroom. Whether you’re a side, back, or combo sleeper, they’re a simple upgrade you’ll feel night after night.
$32.19 on Amazon (was $43.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Plug-in Night Lights – $14.99

Kitsch Satin Sleep Mask – $28.99

Ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock – $41.79

 

Best duvet cover

21% off

Utopia Bedding Duvet Cover
An easy way to refresh your space without replacing your duvet. This lightweight, breathable cover is soft to the touch, easy to wash, and a steal at its Boxing Week price.
$21.99 on Amazon (was $27.99)
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best mattress

2% off

Leesa Original Cooling Memory Foam Mattress
For those considering a memory foam mattress, Leesa’s Original Cooling Memory Foam Mattress is a popular choice. It strikes a balance between soft and firm, helps relieve back pain, and upholds the same eco-friendly and non-toxic standards as the Sapira.
$1,494 at Article (was $1,569)

 

Best throw pillows

22% off

MIULEE Set of 4 Decorative Throw Pillow
The fastest way to make a bed (or couch) feel more polished? Decorative throw pillows. This affordable set adds texture and dimension, making your space look instantly styled.
$29.59 on Amazon (was $37.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best weighted blanket

24% off

YnM Exclusive Weighted Blanket
Perfect for colder nights and anyone who loves a cozy, calming sleep setup. This weighted blanket evenly distributes pressure to help promote relaxation and deeper rest.
$56.9 on Amazon (was $74.9)

 

Best mattress topper

14% off

Swtmerry Extra Thick Mattress Topper
If your mattress could use a comfort boost, this extra-thick topper is a game changer. Designed to add plush support and pressure relief, it instantly transforms a too-firm bed into a softer, more sleep-inviting setup.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $57.94)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases – $13.99

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser – $103.99

Levoit Humidifier – $69.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices