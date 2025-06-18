Summer travel packing essentials for fun in the sun

By Shoana Jensen
Summer is made for spontaneous
road trips, sunny park days and laid-back beach hangs, but only if you’re packed and prepped like a pro. Read on for clever essentials that make any summer adventure smoother, smarter and a whole lot more fun. From gear that rolls where you go to no-fuss food hacks, this is your ultimate guide to stress-free summer days.
Start With a Sun-Savvy Staple - Stylish Sun Hat
A sunburn is the fastest way to ruin the day. A lightweight sun hat is your must-have, even on cloudy days – and look chic, too!
Chill & Carry With Ease - Backpack Cooler
Keep drinks icy and snacks fresh without sacrificing your hands. This sleek cooler goes wherever the fun does!
Your Rolling MVP - Collapsible Wheeled Utility Cart
Load it all – chairs, towels, blankets, speakers and roll effortlessly across sand or grass. It packs flat when you’re done for simper storag
Tote-ally Organized - Large Waterproof Tote
Separate wet swimsuits and towels from everything else in this roomy, compartment-filled, water-resistant tote. Don’t worry about beach sand – you can hose it out at the end of the day.
Lojel – Niru – 24H Overnighter
No Boundaries Women’s Tiered Cover-Up – $24
Ditch the Dishes (Sustainably) - Compostable Plates & Cutlery
No one wants to wash up after a day sun-soaked fun. Bring compostable and eco-friendly, single-use sets in a large recyclable zip-top bag for easy cleanup.
Charge Into Fun - Portable Power Bank
No juice? No problem. Keep your phone, speaker, or mini fan powered up wherever you roam. There are 2 ports for charging 2 devises at once.
Fresh Food, Zero Fuss - Leakproof, Stackable Food Containers
No more soggy sandwiches! These containers keep everything crisp, fresh, and perfectly portioned.
Kick Back and relax - Beach Chairs
Your Beach Chair is your throne for summer chilling. With four recline settings and a built-in cup holder, it’s sturdy, comfy, and folds flat for easy carry. Beach naps highly encouraged.
Chug Chill Hydrate Repeat
This keeps drinks ice-cold (or piping hot!) with double-wall vacuum insulation. Leakproof and tough as nails, the Chug Cap makes sipping on-the-go a breeze—whether it’s water, lemonade, or a sneaky spritz.
