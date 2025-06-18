SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

Summer travel packing essentials for fun in the sun

By Shoana Jensen The Curator Team
Posted June 18, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Sun Hat View image in full screen
Your ultimate guide to stress-free summer days.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is made for spontaneous road trips, sunny park days and laid-back beach hangs, but only if you’re packed and prepped like a pro. Read on for clever essentials that make any summer adventure smoother, smarter and a whole lot more fun. From gear that rolls where you go to no-fuss food hacks, this is your ultimate guide to stress-free summer days.

 

Start With a Sun-Savvy Staple - Stylish Sun Hat

Sun Hat
Brixton Joanna Hat
A sunburn is the fastest way to ruin the day. A lightweight sun hat is your must-have, even on cloudy days – and look chic, too!
$70 on Brixton Canada
Story continues below advertisement

 

Chill & Carry With Ease - Backpack Cooler

YETI Hopper M Series Backpack Soft Sided Coolers
Keep drinks icy and snacks fresh without sacrificing your hands. This sleek cooler goes wherever the fun does!
$450 on Amazon

 

Your Rolling MVP - Collapsible Wheeled Utility Cart

Originsure Collapsible Wagon Cart Foldable
Load it all – chairs, towels, blankets, speakers and roll effortlessly across sand or grass. It packs flat when you’re done for simper storag
$69.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Tote-ally Organized - Large Waterproof Tote

YETI Camino 50 Carryall
Separate wet swimsuits and towels from everything else in this roomy, compartment-filled, water-resistant tote. Don’t worry about beach sand – you can hose it out at the end of the day.
$250 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Apear 16-in-1 Compact Travel Blanket – $92

Lojel – Niru – 24H Overnighter

Story continues below advertisement

No Boundaries Women’s Tiered Cover-Up – $24

 

Ditch the Dishes (Sustainably) - Compostable Plates & Cutlery

Greenlid 12 Person Compostable Eco-Friendly Disposable Party Pac
No one wants to wash up after a day sun-soaked fun. Bring compostable and eco-friendly, single-use sets in a large recyclable zip-top bag for easy cleanup.
$33.66 on Amazon

 

Charge Into Fun - Portable Power Bank

More Recommendations
Power Bank
No juice? No problem. Keep your phone, speaker, or mini fan powered up wherever you roam. There are 2 ports for charging 2 devises at once.
$54.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Fresh Food, Zero Fuss - Leakproof, Stackable Food Containers

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers with Lids
No more soggy sandwiches! These containers keep everything crisp, fresh, and perfectly portioned.
$55.96 on Amazon

 

Kick Back and relax - Beach Chairs

Hondo Reclining Beach Chair
Your Beach Chair is your throne for summer chilling. With four recline settings and a built-in cup holder, it’s sturdy, comfy, and folds flat for easy carry. Beach naps highly encouraged.
$400 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Chug Chill Hydrate Repeat

YETI Rambler Bottle with Chug Cap
This keeps drinks ice-cold (or piping hot!) with double-wall vacuum insulation. Leakproof and tough as nails, the Chug Cap makes sipping on-the-go a breeze—whether it’s water, lemonade, or a sneaky spritz.
$42 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Travel Bottles for Toiletries – $14.99

RFID Blocking Passport Holder – $15

Story continues below advertisement

Portable Electronics Travel Organizer – $15.98

