Summer travel packing essentials for fun in the sun

Summer is made for spontaneous road trips, sunny park days and laid-back beach hangs, but only if you’re packed and prepped like a pro. Read on for clever essentials that make any summer adventure smoother, smarter and a whole lot more fun. From gear that rolls where you go to no-fuss food hacks, this is your ultimate guide to stress-free summer days.

Start With a Sun-Savvy Staple - Stylish Sun Hat

Brixton Joanna Hat A sunburn is the fastest way to ruin the day. A lightweight sun hat is your must-have, even on cloudy days – and look chic, too! $70 on Brixton Canada

Chill & Carry With Ease - Backpack Cooler

YETI Hopper M Series Backpack Soft Sided Coolers Keep drinks icy and snacks fresh without sacrificing your hands. This sleek cooler goes wherever the fun does! $450 on Amazon

Your Rolling MVP - Collapsible Wheeled Utility Cart

Originsure Collapsible Wagon Cart Foldable Load it all – chairs, towels, blankets, speakers and roll effortlessly across sand or grass. It packs flat when you’re done for simper storag $69.99 on Amazon

Tote-ally Organized - Large Waterproof Tote

YETI Camino 50 Carryall Separate wet swimsuits and towels from everything else in this roomy, compartment-filled, water-resistant tote. Don’t worry about beach sand – you can hose it out at the end of the day. $250 on Amazon

Ditch the Dishes (Sustainably) - Compostable Plates & Cutlery

Greenlid 12 Person Compostable Eco-Friendly Disposable Party Pac No one wants to wash up after a day sun-soaked fun. Bring compostable and eco-friendly, single-use sets in a large recyclable zip-top bag for easy cleanup. $33.66 on Amazon

Charge Into Fun - Portable Power Bank

Power Bank No juice? No problem. Keep your phone, speaker, or mini fan powered up wherever you roam. There are 2 ports for charging 2 devises at once. $54.99 on Amazon

Fresh Food, Zero Fuss - Leakproof, Stackable Food Containers

Kick Back and relax - Beach Chairs

Hondo Reclining Beach Chair Your Beach Chair is your throne for summer chilling. With four recline settings and a built-in cup holder, it’s sturdy, comfy, and folds flat for easy carry. Beach naps highly encouraged. $400 on Amazon

Chug Chill Hydrate Repeat

YETI Rambler Bottle with Chug Cap This keeps drinks ice-cold (or piping hot!) with double-wall vacuum insulation. Leakproof and tough as nails, the Chug Cap makes sipping on-the-go a breeze—whether it’s water, lemonade, or a sneaky spritz. $42 on Amazon

