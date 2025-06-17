How to stay fashionable while traveling

Send this page to someone via email

Travel style – it’s more than just what’s in your suitcase. Whether you’re jetting off to sun-soaked beaches or exploring vibrant city streets, staying fashionable on the go means blending comfort with a little bit of flair. From versatile staples to statement accessories, these travel-ready style tips prove you don’t have to sacrifice chic for convenience – because looking good should be as easy as catching your next flight.

Two Piece Lounge Set Breezy, stretchy, and silky-soft – this two-piece set is made for movement and compliments, whether you’re jet-setting, brunching or bossing up at work. $47.15 on Amazon

Nova - Slip-On Clogs These trendy clogs are affordable, comfy and come in a variety of cute colours. Perfect for running errands or lounging at the airport. $49.99 at kamik

Retro Oval Cat Eye Sunglasses Serving vintage glam with a modern twist – these retro oval cat eye sunglasses are the sassiest way to throw shade. $14 on Amazon (was $22.79)

Women's 2 Piece Sweatsuit Set Comfy, coordinated and totally travel-ready – this 2-piece sweatsuit set in this gorgeous blue is your new airport bestie. $71.99 on Amazon

Dôme Figure Ring You deserve a little gold moment that goes with everything. Bold, sculptural, and instantly makes every outfit that much chicer. $128 at Mejuri

Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace Crafted in gold vermeil with a sleek, fluid design, the bold herringbone chain lays flat for a high-shine finish that catches the light with every move – lightweight, luxe, and perfect for layering or wearing solo. $268 at Mejuri

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Every jewelry lover needs this plush organizer designed to keep all your precious trinkets safe and secure. Featuring multiple compartments for your rings, bracelets and necklaces, you’ll be able to complete all your outfits while on the go. $35.99 on Amazon

Carry On Luggage with Front Pocket and Cup Holder A luggage that can hold your iced coffee? Genius. Stay hands-free while on the go with this expandable hardshell suitcase. $169.99 on Amazon

Polo Ralph Lauren Cap A true classic – this Polo Ralph Lauren adds a new money feel to every summer outfit. $ 72.12 at Revolve

Samsonite Travel Accessories - Memory Foam Pillow with Pouch don’t forget about beauty sleep! This Samsonite memory foam pillow will be your bestie for keeping you refreshed during those long flights and road trips. $40.00 at Samsonite

