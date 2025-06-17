SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
How to stay fashionable while traveling

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted June 17, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Looking good should be as easy as catching your next flight. View image in full screen
Looking good should be as easy as catching your next flight.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Travel style – it’s more than just what’s in your suitcase. Whether you’re jetting off to sun-soaked beaches or exploring vibrant city streets, staying fashionable on the go means blending comfort with a little bit of flair. From versatile staples to statement accessories, these travel-ready style tips prove you don’t have to sacrifice chic for convenience – because looking good should be as easy as catching your next flight.

 

Two Piece Lounge Set
Breezy, stretchy, and silky-soft – this two-piece set is made for movement and compliments, whether you’re jet-setting, brunching or bossing up at work.
$47.15 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Nova - Slip-On Clogs
These trendy clogs are affordable, comfy and come in a variety of cute colours. Perfect for running errands or lounging at the airport.
$49.99 at kamik

 

Retro Oval Cat Eye Sunglasses
Serving vintage glam with a modern twist – these retro oval cat eye sunglasses are the sassiest way to throw shade.
$14 on Amazon (was $22.79)

 

Women's 2 Piece Sweatsuit Set
Comfy, coordinated and totally travel-ready – this 2-piece sweatsuit set in this gorgeous blue is your new airport bestie.
$71.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

Dôme Figure Ring
You deserve a little gold moment that goes with everything. Bold, sculptural, and instantly makes every outfit that much chicer.
$128 at Mejuri

 

Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
Crafted in gold vermeil with a sleek, fluid design, the bold herringbone chain lays flat for a high-shine finish that catches the light with every move – lightweight, luxe, and perfect for layering or wearing solo.
$268 at Mejuri
Story continues below advertisement

 

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box
Every jewelry lover needs this plush organizer designed to keep all your precious trinkets safe and secure. Featuring multiple compartments for your rings, bracelets and necklaces, you’ll be able to complete all your outfits while on the go.
$35.99 on Amazon

 

Carry On Luggage with Front Pocket and Cup Holder
A luggage that can hold your iced coffee? Genius. Stay hands-free while on the go with this expandable hardshell suitcase.
$169.99 on Amazon

 

Polo Ralph Lauren Cap
A true classic – this Polo Ralph Lauren adds a new money feel to every summer outfit.
$ 72.12 at Revolve
Story continues below advertisement

 

Samsonite Travel Accessories - Memory Foam Pillow with Pouch
don’t forget about beauty sleep! This Samsonite memory foam pillow will be your bestie for keeping you refreshed during those long flights and road trips.
$40.00 at Samsonite

