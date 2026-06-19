Best luggage sets: Top-rated options for every kind of traveller

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Vacation season is well underway, and it’s time to select the best gear for your well-deserved time off. Whether it’s a carry-on and weekender combo or a 3-piece set for extended travel, we’re breaking down the best luggage sets from top brands like Lojel, Béis, Samsonite, and more. Smooth-gliding wheels? Check. Smart organization systems? Check. Durable build quality? Check. Find your perfect match and get ready for takeoff.

Quick pick guide

Best overall: The Luggage Set

Best customizable: The Starter Set

Best value: Samsonite Voltage DLX 2 Piece Set

Best wheels: Classic Checked Expandable Set

Best splurge: VersaPack®+ Carry-On / Medium / Large Set

Best budget: Amazon Basics 3-Piece Luggage Set

Story continues below advertisement

What to look for in luggage sets

Set Sizes & Coverage

Most good sets include a carry-on, medium, and large suitcase, giving you options for short trips, week-long travel, and longer stays. Expandable pieces add extra flexibility when needed.

Consistent Design & Storage

Look for sets that nest together for easy storage and share the same design, wheels, and hardware for a uniform travel experience.

Shell Material

Polycarbonate is the best balance of lightweight durability and impact resistance. ABS is more affordable but less durable, while aluminum offers premium protection with added weight.

Wheel System

Spinner wheels (preferably double wheels) ensure smooth movement across all sizes and improve long-term durability.

Handle & Build Quality

A sturdy telescopic handle with minimal wobble is key. Reinforced corners and strong zippers are especially important since all pieces will see different levels of use.

Interior Organization

Matching interiors with compression straps and dividers help keep packing consistent and efficient across the full set.

Security Features

TSA-approved locks on each piece add convenience and security for international travel.

Story continues below advertisement

Best overall

The Luggage Set These Lojel luggages are designed with a sleek, modern profile across multiple sizes, making it easy to choose the right piece for any type of getaway. The thoughtful front-access compartment is featured on select models, which gives you convenient access to essentials like laptops, travel documents, and travel must-haves without fully opening the suitcase. Across the range, the Lojel expandable design adds flexibility when you need extra packing space. Whether you’re using a carry-on or a larger check-in size, this luggage collection is practical and clean in design. Plus, the included 10-year warranty adds extra peace of mind, reinforcing that these pieces are built to last through years of travel. $1,089.00 at Lojel

Best customizable

The Starter Set Actress Shay Mitchell’s voguish brand, Béis, features thoughtfully designed weekenders, carry-ons, checked bags and more. Rather than purchasing a fixed set, travellers can mix and match sets that best suit their travel needs. Slide the Béis duffle or weekender bag over the handle of a rolling suitcases to create a cohesive combo (the monochromatic colour options are endless). Built-in organization options make it easy to separate clothing, and the suitcase’s telescopic handle adds an elevated touch. $383.35 at Béis (was $451.00)

Best value

Samsonite Voltage DLX 2 Piece Set Founded over a century ago, Samsonite is one of the most trusted names in travel. You’ll never have trouble spotting your Voltage set due to it’s sleek textured exterior, which also helps hide scratches. Lightweight yet highly impact-resistant, it’s built to handle the demands of frequent trips, whether you’re spending a weekend up north or jet-setting across the globe. At $349.95, this set is nothing short of a steal, making it an unbeatable value for travellers who want quality without the hefty price tag. 349.95 at Samsonite (was $760.00)

Story continues below advertisement

Best wheels

Classic Checked Expandable Set This July luggage line is praised for having some of the best wheels in its category, making it easy to glide through airports and crowded spaces. Its 360-degree spinner wheels feel ultra-smooth and responsive, giving it an easy rolling experience. This set also has an overall lightweight feel and adjustable handle, so it’s the winning option for those who prioritize maneuverability above everything else. $920 at July

Best splurge

VersaPack®+ Carry-On / Medium / Large Set The VersaPack set is built with the same philosophy trusted by airline crews—durability and long-term performance over flashy design. Its use of rugged ballistic nylon, precision wheels, and thoughtful packing systems reflects professional-grade dependability that travellers rely on. With advanced organization features, expandable capacity, TSA-approved security, and long-lasting construction, this is a true investment piece worth the splurge. $1,303.98 at Travelpro (was $1,629.97)

Best budget

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Luggage Set Made with a durable, scratch-resistant hardshell exterior, this 3-piece luggage set includes 21-inch, 26-inch, and 30-inch suitcases designed to handle trips of any length. Each suitcase features four smooth-rolling double-spinner wheels, along with a fully lined interior, dividers, and zippered pockets to keep your belongings organized and secure. This set is an excellent choice for travellers seeking a practical, reliable, and budget-friendly luggage solution without sacrificing essential features. $247.82 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Portable Electronics Travel Organizer – $13.97

Sleep Mask – $13.97

Memory Foam Travel Pillow – $37.49