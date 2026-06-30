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1 comment

  1. Malcolm Amber
    June 30, 2026 at 2:29 pm

    China taking Carney out to the woodshed for a spanking, just like Trump is doing. When does Carny’s elbows come up?

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Canada

China slaps 73.5% preliminary tariff on pea starch from Canada

By Ryan Woo & Ella Cao Reuters
Posted June 30, 2026 2:18 pm
1 min read
This Dec. 5, 2017, photo shows flags of Canada and China View image in full screen
This Dec. 5, 2017, photo shows flags of Canada and China. Fred Dufour / The Canadian Press
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China said on Tuesday it will impose a 73.5 per cent preliminary tariff on imports of Canadian pea starch from July 1, as part of temporary anti-dumping measures after a more than 10-month investigation.

The Ministry of Commerce said its investigation had found that Canadian pea starch was being “dumped” in China, causing “material injury to the domestic industry.”

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The probe was launched last August, on the same day China imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties on Canadian canola, escalating a year-long trade dispute that began after Ottawa levied tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports.

Tuesday’s decision shows that trade tensions remain despite an improvement in relations since January, when Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Beijing and reached an initial agreement to sharply lower tariff rates on Canadian canola imports and to suspend duties on some Canadian agricultural products, including a 100 per cent levy on Canadian peas

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