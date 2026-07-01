Canada Day celebrations 2026: Nation’s capital set to host festivities

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Thousands of Canadians are expected to head to the nation’s capital to celebrate Canada Day, marking 159 years of Confederation.

The national daytime ceremony is scheduled to kick off at Ottawa’s LeBreton Flats Park at noon Eastern Time, with performances from Alessia Cara, Adrian Sutherland, TOBi and Éléonore Lagacé, among others.

The celebration will also be broadcast live on giant screens at Parliament Hill and in front of the Supreme Court of Canada, according to a statement from the Department of Canadian Heritage.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney will speak at the event in LeBreton Flats Parks then travel to Alberta to deliver remarks in the evening.

According to the Ottawa event’s press release, audiences can expect “a deeply Canadian experience, punctuated by musical performances, dance numbers, inspiring personal accounts and special guest appearances.”

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The celebrations will also be marked by “an Order of Canada investiture ceremony highlighting the exceptional contributions of Canadians, the playing of the national anthem, and a spectacular flyover by the Snowbirds.”

In addition, Jeremy Hansen, the first Canadian to go around the moon on the Artemis II mission, alongside Olympic and Paralympic athletes who represented Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be present.