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Consumer

First Canada grocery benefit payment arrives this week

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted July 1, 2026 11:08 am
1 min read
Premier Danielle Smith is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon to help Albertans with the high cost of living. View image in full screen
Premier Danielle Smith is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon to help Albertans with the high cost of living. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley
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Eligible Canadians are set to receive the inaugural quarterly Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (CGEB) payment on July 3, marking the first installment of a new government program.

Previously known as the HST/GST credit, the CGEB program was announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney on Jan. 26, 2026 in an effort to support Canadians struggling with costs of living, particularly with food expenses. The CGEB payment is separate from the HST/GST top-up payment issued in June.

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According to the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA), benefit amounts are recalculated every July based on a family’s income and size from the previous year’s tax return. For example, the information from a 2025 tax return determines the CGEB payable amount for the payment period from July 2026 to June 2027.

Eligible Canadians can receive up to:

  • $679 if you are a single individual
  • $890 if you are married or have a common-law partner
  • $234 for each eligible child under the age of 19

The CGEB payment will be 25 per cent higher than the former HST/GST credit with Friday’s payment and through to 2031.

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The payments will be made quarterly, with the last payment of the year will be Oct. 5, 2026.

 

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