Edmonton Corn Maze opens as 2026 design celebrates AMA’s 100th anniversary

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The 2026 season is underway at the Edmonton Corn Maze, finally open after running a few weeks behind schedule due to the weather.

“We are excited to be open again it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster to get here,” said owner Jesse Kraay.

The growing season has been hard and the effects of the weather are noticeable at the attraction west of Edmonton in Parkland County.

“Corn likes heat more than rain, so it has slowed down a bit of the growth and then we had a hailstorm a few weeks ago and set it back a little bit further,” Kraay explained.

“We’re just watching it grow now. It’s not as tall or as thick as we usually hope for, but we still have a full maze out there with lots of trails and decisions to make.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We're just watching it grow now. It's not as tall or as thick as we usually hope for, but we still have a full maze out there with lots of trails and decisions to make."

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View image in full screen Edmonton Corn Maze. Global News

Every year the maze features a new design and this year, it celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Alberta Motor Association (AMA.)

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The design includes an airplane, tow truck, house and other symbols intended to honour a century of “helping Albertans explore.”

“We’ve got their logo cut in there and a few games and trivia in the maze — then a few special events later on in the season celebrating that too,” Kraay said.

More than just a maze – there’s plenty of other activities to embrace.

There are giant jumping pillows to bounce on, a train to ride, dozens of farmyard games, mini golf, and farm animals.

“We’ve been doing this for 26 years now and people made this part of their summer and fall traditions,” Kraay said.

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“It’s nice to see people laughing and having fun.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It's nice to see people laughing and having fun."

Previous editions of the Edmonton Corn Maze design have featured the Stollery Children’s Hospital, Edmonton Oilers and Elks, BioWare, Santas Anonymous, Edmonton’s Food Bank and more.

The corn maze is located on Highway 627/Garden Valley Road, at Range Road 262 — about 10 minutes west of the city.

Summer hours until the end of August are Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting September 1, the corn maze will be closed Mondays but the hours on other days will remain the same.

The corn maze will be open Labour Day (Sept. 7) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as the National Truth & Reconciliation Day (Sept 30) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Thanksgiving Monday (October 12) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All hours are dependent on good weather. For more information on admission, visit the corn maze’s website.