Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Some Canadians will get GST credit top up to tackle grocery costs: Carney

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted January 26, 2026 10:16 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Some Canadians are set to get a top of on the GST rebate that is aimed at tackling the price of groceries, Prime Minister Mark Carney said while announcing a slew of affordability measures in Ottawa on Monday.

The federal government is raising the existing GST credit amount by 25 per cent and providing a one-time payment “equivalent to 50 per cent of the GST credit this year,” Carney said, billing it as the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.

He said that “will deliver hundreds of dollars more into the bank accounts of more than 12 million Canadians.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, he did not specify what the eligibility criteria for the rebate will be.

Ottawa is also launching a new National Food Security Strategy, which will include measures around unit label pricing, which Carney said will allow Canadians to “compare easily” between products.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What Canada’s new Grocery Code means for shoppers and stores'
What Canada’s new Grocery Code means for shoppers and stores
Trending Now

The strategy will provide support for the Competition Bureau in “monitoring and enforcing competition in our market” and introduce measures to strengthen food security in Canada’s north.

The suite of measures also includes a $20 million top up for food banks.

Carney added that Ottawa will invest $500 million in a fund to help food businesses expand and strengthen their supply chains.

More to come.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices