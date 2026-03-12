Another round of polygraphs in RCMP investigation into Jack and Lilly’s disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP say an additional round of polygraph tests took place last month in their investigation into the disappearance of two young children from rural northeastern Nova Scotia.

Jack and Lilly Sullivan were four and six years old when they were reported missing from their home in Lansdowne Station, N.S., early last May.

7:28 N.S. RCMP investigator calls case of missing kids ‘extremely rare’

Police confirmed that further polygraphs, also known as lie-detector tests, happened in February.

They would not say who was tested or the nature of the questions police asked.

Court documents made public in the summer showed that some family members of the missing children had undergone polygraph tests.

RCMP conducted at least a half-dozen polygraphs during the first part of their investigation — the first two were on May 12 with the children’s parents at the detachment at Bible Hill, N.S.

The court documents say the children’s stepfather Daniel Martell and their mother Malehya Brooks-Murray both took polygraph tests last May that indicated they had truthfully answered questions.