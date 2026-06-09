City of Vancouver sets date for free English Bay fireworks show

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The City of Vancouver has announced that a one-night fireworks show will take place this summer.

Called Summer Lights in English Bay, it will take place on Friday, July 31, at English Bay Beach Park and will be free for everyone.

It will also kick off Vancouver Pride Week’s closing weekend.

“Summer Lights in English Bay is about bringing people together for a spectacular evening in one of Vancouver’s most iconic settings,” said Mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

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“This is a free, welcoming celebration for residents, families and visitors to enjoy during what will be an extraordinary summer for our city.”

This news comes after the annual Celebration of Light event was announced as cancelled due to funding issues.

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Further details, including fireworks timing, viewing areas, road closures, transit recommendations, accessibility information and public safety reminders, will be shared in the coming weeks.