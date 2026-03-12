Menu

Canada

Niagara chair resigns after accusations of owning signed copy of Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2026 10:27 am
1 min read
An Ontario government appointee has resigned as chair of Niagara Region after allegations surfaced that he owned a copy of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf signed. View image in full screen
An Ontario government appointee has resigned as chair of Niagara Region after allegations surfaced that he owned a copy of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf signed. Tara Walton/ Canadian Press
An Ontario government appointee has resigned as chair of the Niagara Region after being accused of owning an autographed copy of Adolf Hitler’s manifesto.

Bob Gale submitted his resignation Wednesday to Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack, who accepted it.

A press release earlier Wednesday from the Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association said Gale purchased and owns a copy of “Mein Kampf” signed by Hitler, attaching documents that purport to back up the claims, including one appearing to authenticate Hitler’s signature.

Gale, in his resignation letter, does not directly deny nor admit to owning the autographed book, but says he is a “passionate historian” who owns many pieces of historical art and artifacts.

The resignation comes amid some political controversy in the Niagara Region, with many mayors and residents opposed to proposals from Gale to consider amalgamations.

Gale ultimately backed away from the possible amalgamations and proposed instead reducing the number of councillors, and in his resignation letter Gale slams what he calls a small but vocal minority who wanted to keep their “fiefdoms.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

