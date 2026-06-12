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Canada

Rare whale entangled in fishing gear spotted again in Gulf of St. Lawrence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2026 1:02 pm
1 min read
FILE — A pair of North Atlantic right whales interact at the surface of Cape Cod Bay, March 27, 2023, in Massachusetts. View image in full screen
FILE — A pair of North Atlantic right whales interact at the surface of Cape Cod Bay, March 27, 2023, in Massachusetts. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, NOAA
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A young endangered whale entangled in fishing gear has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence for the second time this week.

A federal official says the North Atlantic right whale was first seen Monday off the coast of Shippagan, N.B., and again on Wednesday on the west side of Quebec’s Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

Fisheries Department spokesman Brett Gilchrist says fishery officers tried but failed to attach a satellite tracking device to the gear trailing behind the five-year-old male.

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The department says the effort was thwarted by rough weather.

Gilchrist says if weather and sea conditions allow, a marine mammal rescue team will try to remove the gear.

The population of these massive mammals is less than 400, though their numbers have been slowly increasing since 2020.

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Click to play video: 'Slow but steady growth in population of North Atlantic right whales'
Slow but steady growth in population of North Atlantic right whales

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