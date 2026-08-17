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4 comments

  1. Dave
    August 17, 2026 at 4:44 pm

    Only intellectually lazy fools think a ban will be effective

  2. Gord Hasay
    August 17, 2026 at 4:38 pm

    I don’t think that there is any
    semi- intelligent Kids under 16 that couldn’t get around this situation. It’s like trying to stop rain with a window screen, some will be stopped most will just ‘get around it’ in about 10 seconds. I see it so often where kids have to help adults manage their phone and computer access.

  3. Try This
    August 17, 2026 at 4:34 pm

    Les is entitled to his opinion. I live in a semi-remote location. SM is how my kids keep in touch with other kids.
    Yes Social Media can be disruptive. The only way I learn what is happening, other than chatting with my neighbours, is the local facebook pages. It seems that for some, posting news on a web site is too much work.Why should my child be prevented from a form of ‘newspaper’?

  4. Les
    August 17, 2026 at 4:06 pm

    Anyone exposing kids that are 16 & younger to SM, should have their heads examined. All SM is a toxic tire-fire. It’s caused far more harm than good.

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Experts say Canadian youth social media ban likely to see Charter challenge

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2026 3:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Britain to ban social media for kids under 16'
Health Matters: Britain to ban social media for kids under 16
Britain will soon join a growing global trend by banning children under the age of 16 from using social media apps. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the decision on Monday, saying the country will follow the same model as Australia by administering multimillion-dollar fines for platforms that fail to enforce the ban. Laura Casella has this story and more in Health Matters for June 15, 2026 – Jun 15, 2026
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The federal government is likely to face a constitutional challenge to its proposed ban on social media for kids under 16, some experts say.

On Friday, France’s top court struck down that country’s social media ban for kids under 15, saying the ban was too broad and infringed on freedom of expression.

Dalhousie University associate law professor Michael Karanicolas said a Charter challenge to Canada’s law is almost inevitable.

“If we’re talking about such a significant intervention in the social media space and in the expressive space, there will be organizations that have the resources and the expertise to take a challenge forward and I think it’s very likely that we see litigation around this,” he said.

Karanicolas said social media is effectively the only avenue young people can make their voice heard on political issues, and denying them access silences them.

“People under 16 may not be able to vote, but they have skin in the game when it comes to the political discourse. They are impacted by political decisions that are being made,” he said. “They are the next generation of our leaders. And we want them to be able to engage with the rest of the population on these political questions.”

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Click to play video: 'Australia social media ban under fire as teens still able to log on'
Australia social media ban under fire as teens still able to log on

Both Karanicolas and Tamir Israel, a director at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, brought up the example of Greta Thunberg, who was 15 when she gained international recognition as an environmental activist.

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Israel said Canada’s Bill C-34 shares many of the same features that led the French court to conclude the French law was overly broad and unconstitutional, both in terms of freedom and expression and privacy.

“I imagine for something this novel and this categorical, there will be challenges for sure,” he said.

The Liberal government introduced Bill C-34 in June, which still has to make its way through the Parliamentary process before it becomes law. Social media platforms will be able to obtain an exemption if they have put in place sufficient safeguards to protect children.

The government has not yet released a Charter statement, a document that identifies potential effects on Charter rights and freedoms, for Bill C-34.

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Canada is among dozens of countries which began looking at social media age restrictions after Australia became the first country to ban kids from social media in December 2025.

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