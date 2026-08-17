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2 comments

  1. Les
    August 17, 2026 at 5:19 pm

    “Faulty extension cord blamed for N.S. fire that killed 10K chickens”
    This didn’t happen, do better.

  2. Dave
    August 17, 2026 at 4:52 pm

    Crispy fried chicken is very popular

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Canada

Faulty extension cord blamed for N.S. fire that killed 10K chickens

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2026 4:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Thousands of chickens die after break-in at Nova Scotia farm say RCMP'
Thousands of chickens die after break-in at Nova Scotia farm say RCMP
RELATED: Thousands of chickens die after break-in at Nova Scotia farm say RCMP – Jul 28, 2026
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A faulty extension cord is being blamed for a shed fire last week at a farm near Lunenburg where 10,000 chickens died last month after someone broke into a barn and deliberately turned off ventilation fans.

RCMP say they are still investigating the break-in on July 25, but they confirmed that the small fire last week was not considered suspicious.

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Firefighters were dispatched to the farm in Pine Grove at 11 p.m. on Thursday and it was later determined the fire was caused by an accidental electrical fault.

The fire caused minor damage and no one was inured.

As for the investigation to determine who is responsible for the chickens’ deaths, RCMP say no one has been charged because of a lack of evidence.

The Mounties, however, are asking the public for help as they continue their investigation.

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The chickens died after the temperature on the first floor of the barn rose to 37 C.

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