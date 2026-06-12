No refunds after Toronto FIFA Fan Festival evacuated over lightning concerns

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Some Toronto FIFA Fan Festival attendees are expressing frustration after Thursday’s opening event was evacuated due to a risk of lightning, with organizers later confirming no refunds would be issued.

The evacuation came during the opening match festivities at Fort York and Bentway, where fans had gathered to watch Mexico take on South Africa as part of FIFA World Cup celebrations.

Jumana Hossain, who travelled from Mississauga and paid about $100 for two VIP tickets, said the weather conditions did not appear severe when attendees were told to leave.

“We were watching the game, I got my gin and tonic and then the sound system went off and they just told us there was an evacuation because of lightning,” she said in an interview.

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“But there was never lightning. There was a drizzle for 10 minutes.”

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Hossain said she understands organizers must prioritize safety but believes attendees should receive some form of compensation given the event ended early.

“It was disappointing,” she said, adding that people had come to watch the match from other countries as well. “We were next to people from states, Bosnia, Germany … they were shocked.”

In a statement to Global News, the City of Toronto confirmed no refunds would be provided.

“FIFA Fan Festival is a rain-or-shine event, and no refunds are available for ticket holders for the June 11 event,” said Russell Baker, the city’s director of media relations and issues management.

“We understand this news is disappointing and appreciate everyone’s understanding of the decision to cancel the event due to inclement weather. The safety of attendees, volunteers and staff remains our top priority.”

Information posted on the FIFA Fan Festival Toronto website states the event is a “rain or shine” event but notes that severe weather may affect operations and organizers would monitor conditions and provide updates accordingly.