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5 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 16, 2026 at 7:27 pm

    Spending so much because of the people you let in … that didn’t contribute a cent to Canada

  2. Dee
    June 16, 2026 at 4:02 pm

    @ Try this I had the same impression. Actually last month was a similar article . The article makes it sound like the OAS is a new benefit being introduced. I’m guessing it would be new for people who turned 65 and are awaiting their 1st payment.

  3. Anonymous
    June 16, 2026 at 4:00 pm

    just another way to raise taxes without raising eyebrows, here’s some assistance but if you’re not low income you get to pay more in taxes

  4. Try This
    June 16, 2026 at 3:45 pm

    Title sounds like new money…. no, same old programs, slight increase to the GST rebate. – almost enough to pay for the gas to go get the groceries.

    Just like Global to make things sound like vast improvements.

  5. DOWN WITH THE LIBERALS!
    June 16, 2026 at 3:24 pm

    What a pile of garbage. Why not send every d*mned Canadian a couple grand! Billions for everything else but f*ck all for the peons.

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Consumer

Benefit payments are coming soon to those who qualify. Here’s how much

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted June 16, 2026 2:51 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: 'How far will Canada’s new grocery rebates go for low-income families?'
How far will Canada’s new grocery rebates go for low-income families?
WATCH: The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is welcome news for many low-income families trying to make ends meet. Additional funds for food banks and tax incentives for businesses building greenhouses are also included. Sarah Offin has more on how far those investments will go as food inflation continues to climb – Jan 26, 2026
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Canadians who qualify could be getting some extra financial help from the federal government in the coming days and weeks, including Old Age Security payments and the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.

Depending on a person’s residency, age, income threshold, tax-filing status and other factors, some of these benefit payments could be sent to bank accounts and mailboxes as early as next week.

For almost all payment types, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will be sending the money directly to the bank accounts for those that qualify and have registered for direct deposit. Otherwise, payments may be mailed out to those Canadians, but could take longer.

Here are some of the benefits to watch out for.

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Old Age Security

Many older Canadians will start seeing money roll into their bank accounts or mailboxes very soon as the next Old Age Security (OAS) payment arrives on June 26, 2026.

Unlike the Canada Pension Plan, which is based on employment contributions, OAS is a regular payment based on the age of Canadians and how long they’ve lived in Canada.

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OAS payments are made monthly to any Canadian who is a citizen or legal resident at the time of approval, and those persons must have been a resident of Canada for at least 10 years since the age of 18.

Although employment does not effect eligibility for OAS, income does.

According to the federal government, that income may have come from employment, but could also come from benefits like EI, rental properties, RRSP withdrawals, taxable interest, dividends and capital gains.

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Canadians who meet the initial criteria, and are 65 to 74 years old, qualify for OAS payments if their total annual income falls below $148,451, and could receive monthly payments of up to $743.05.

For those ages 75 years and older, that income threshold increases to $154,196, and payments also increase to as much as $817.36 per month.

Those payment amounts may be less if OAS recipients have an income that exceeds the income thresholds. This is commonly known as OAS “clawbacks,” where the payment amount falls gradually for every dollar over the income thresholds.

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Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit

The first Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (CGEB) is also scheduled to be paid out to qualifying Canadians starting July 3, and marks the first official benefit payment of its kind.

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Formerly known as the HST/GST credit, the CGEB program was launched as a new program that replaced the previous benefit, and aimed at better helping qualifying Canadians that may be struggling with the heighted cost of living in Canada — including for food.

The CGEB payment amounts will be 25 per cent higher than the former HST/GST credit starting on July 3 and through to 2031. These payments will happen every quarter, and are separate from the one-time HST/GST top-up payment sent out earlier in June.

The amount that qualifying Canadians may receive depends on their situation, including tax-filing status with the CRA, marital status and whether they have any children. The payments will be made quarterly, including on July 3, 2026 and Oct. 5, 2026.

There will also be payments made sometime in January 2027 and April 2027, but the specific dates have yet to be announced.

Qualified persons must be at least 19 years old and be residents of Canada for tax purposes during the given year. They must also have an annual income that falls below the most recent thresholds listed by the CRA.

The maximum income in the 2025 tax year for an individual with no children is $60,012 and increases depending on how many children they have.

For example, with one child, that amount increases to $68,912 with two children it’s $73,592 with three it’s $78,272, and with four children it’s $82,952.

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For married or common-law incomes to qualify for the CGEB payment, the total household net income must fall below $64,232 with no children, $68,912 with one child, $73,592 with two children, $78,272 with three and $82,952 with four children.

The CRA also says that those parents in a shared custody situation may be able to qualify for half the CGEB credit for the child or children.

For single individuals, they may receive up to $679, split into four payments in the period between July 2026 and June 2027.

Qualifying Canadians who are married or have a common-law partner will receive up to $890.

Those with children may also receive an additional $234 for each eligible child under the age of 19 during the fiscal year.

Stick to the Facts

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