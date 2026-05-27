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1 comment

  1. Al
    May 27, 2026 at 6:21 pm

    This is wrong. This is sourced from @stellalibyd, which is a twitter account from Africa with like 200 followers. Stella Li is an executive of the largest EV manufacturer and she only has 200 followers and made the account in Africa? Makes no sense.

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Story on BYD in Canada

By Staff Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 5:22 pm
1 min read
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Editor’s note: This article has been removed for failing to meet our editorial standards. In a statement to Global News, BYD confirms that it has not announced, approved, or confirmed any plans to launch passenger vehicles in Canada, open more than 20 dealerships, or roll out specific vehicle models. We sincerely apologize for the error.

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