Editor’s note: This article has been removed for failing to meet our editorial standards. In a statement to Global News, BYD confirms that it has not announced, approved, or confirmed any plans to launch passenger vehicles in Canada, open more than 20 dealerships, or roll out specific vehicle models. We sincerely apologize for the error.
Story on BYD in Canada
Stick to the Facts
Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Write a comment