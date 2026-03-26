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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    March 26, 2026 at 9:05 am

    Not sure Mr. Lukacs as credentials to comment.

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LaGuardia crash survivors could sue Air Canada for up to nearly $300K, advocate says

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2026 8:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian TSB investigators join U.S. counterparts at scene of LaGuardia Airport crash'
Canadian TSB investigators join U.S. counterparts at scene of LaGuardia Airport crash
WATCH: Canadian TSB investigators join U.S. counterparts at scene of LaGuardia Airport crash
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Aviation law experts say Air Canada passengers injured in the fatal collision at the LaGuardia Airport on Sunday have various legal options.

Gabor Lukacs, a passenger rights advocate, says Air Canada could be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars per passenger.

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He says an international agreement that standardizes compensation holds airlines liable for death or bodily injury.

Lukacs says that under the 1999 Montreal Convention injured passengers could each be compensated up to nearly $300,000.

The Air Canada passengers have two years to file lawsuits under the convention.

Kevin Durkin, a U.S. aviation lawyer, says they could also sue the American aviation authority and local port authority.

The collision between the Air Canada jet and a firetruck killed both pilots and sent more than 40 people to hospital.

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