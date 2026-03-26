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Entertainment

Beloved Drumheller T. rex tourist draw has issues but far from extinct: Report

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2026 2:57 pm
2 min read
Tyra the Tyrannosaurus, the lovable landmark that towers over the Drumheller skyline in the heart of the Canadian Badlands, is facing an extinction-level event and is pictured in Drumheller, Alta., Tuesday, April 1, 2025. View image in full screen
Tyra the Tyrannosaurus, the lovable landmark that towers over the Drumheller skyline in the heart of the Canadian Badlands, is facing an extinction-level event and is pictured in Drumheller, Alta., Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
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A structural checkup on Tyra the Tyrannosaurus has determined she’s retaining water, has breathing issues, a fever and wrinkles — but is otherwise far from extinct.

The estimated medical bill for the 25-metre tourist attraction in Drumheller, Alta., is nothing to sneeze at: $154,000 to start with, and maintenance running in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in the years to follow.

“The World’s Largest Dinosaur remains structurally sound and safe for public use,” says the analysis and financial fix-up projections from an engineering firm hired at the request of the town and its chamber of commerce amid debate over the T. rex’s fate.

Tyra, though, says the firm, has some issues, particularly with her fibreglass-metal “skin.”

The rest of the diagnosis determined:

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  • There are cracks, particularly where Tyra is exposed to prolonged sunlight from the south
  • Water is pooling where it can’t drain easily, such as near the ears and mouth
  • Inside there is poor ventilation, high humidity and heat buildup
  • Deterioration is noted in grout under the front leg
  • Some nuts are missing on exterior columns
  • The interior stairs and guardrails look good, but Tyra has rust issues in spots
  • With proper maintenance, the current life expectancy is eight years before major exterior repairs are needed and 10 years for an interior overhaul
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“We are very pleased the assessment confirmed that Tyra is a healthy 25-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex,” Drumheller Mayor Tony Miglecz said in a statement that accompanied the release of the report last week.

“And that the community can continue to enjoy her while a clear path forward can be established.”

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Heather Bitz, executive director of the Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce, added: “The dinosaur is safe, and we have a clear maintenance road map through 2029.”

“At the same time, we welcome thoughtful, well-developed, funded proposals from those interested in helping shape what comes next when our lease concludes.”

While the town owns the land where Tyra is located, the chamber owns the attraction.

The controversy began a year ago when the chamber announced the aging dinosaur was set to be dismantled when the lease expires in 2029.

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Click to play video: 'Drumheller’s iconic Tyra the T-Rex faces possible extinction'
Drumheller’s iconic Tyra the T-Rex faces possible extinction

That resulted in a public backlash, including 25,000 names on a petition calling for Tyra to be spared.

The mayor said council will review the new data and will consider the attraction’s future and the role the town can play with the chamber.

Tyra was erected in 2000 and attracts about 150,000 visitors a year.

She is abdominally interactive. Tourists can climb 106 stairs through her innards to stand inside her mouth and look down. A nearby ice cream stand offers fossils, T-shirts and dino toys.

The town of 8,400 bills itself as the dinosaur capital of the world.

Home to the famed Royal Tyrrell Museum, the community also has statues of dinosaurs resembling critters from the “Flintstones” cartoon.

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Click to play video: 'Thousands gather in dino costumes in Drumheller to set world record'
Thousands gather in dino costumes in Drumheller to set world record

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