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5 American cruise passengers arrested after port fight in Bahamas

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 2:25 pm
2 min read
A file photo of an aerial shot showing the inlet between Paradise Island and New Providence, Bahamas. View image in full screen
A file photo of an aerial shot showing the inlet between Paradise Island and New Providence, Bahamas. Getty Images
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Authorities in the Bahamas say they have arrested five American cruise ship passengers after a fight at the port in Nassau followed by a “violent struggle” with police.

On Tuesday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said tourism police officers arrested the five United States nationals, three females and two males, for several offences following an incident at the Nassau Cruise Port on Monday.

“According to preliminary reports, shortly after 4:45 p.m., police officers were alerted to a physical altercation involving several cruise ship passengers within the Nassau Cruise Port area. Officers responded and, with the assistance of additional personnel, intervened and took three females and two males into custody. The complainant was subsequently invited to the police station to provide an official statement,” police said.

Click to play video: '2 U.S. tourists drown in separate incidents on Carnival Cruises resort'
2 U.S. tourists drown in separate incidents on Carnival Cruises resort

Officials said that upon arrival at the station, officers prepared to search the arrested individuals and during the process, “a violent struggle reportedly ensued between officers and the five suspects.”

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“One female suspect allegedly threw a chair through a southern glass door, causing it to shatter. A male suspect then allegedly kicked out the remaining glass and attempted to escape, but was immediately subdued by officers,” the department said.

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Additional police units were requested to assist in restoring order, police added.

A video, obtained by Our News Bahamas, appears to show several people being shoved to the ground and a man climbing out of a damaged door before police restrain him.

The five cruise passengers sustained minor injuries during the initial altercation at the cruise port and were treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Click to play video: 'Violent brawl erupts aboard ‘Carnival Legend’ cruise ship in Australia'
Violent brawl erupts aboard ‘Carnival Legend’ cruise ship in Australia

“As a result of the confrontation at the police station, several officers’ uniforms were damaged, and four officers sustained various injuries. Two officers were reportedly struck about the body, while another suffered a laceration to the mouth. The fourth officer sustained a serious injury to his left shoulder and was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment,” police said.

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Police said the injured officer’s condition was not known at the time of the release and did not name the suspects, cruise ship or cruise line they were sailing with.

The five suspects remain in custody and police said the investigation is ongoing.

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