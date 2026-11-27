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A First Nation in northern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency over what it says is unsafe drinking water.

Marcel Colomb First Nation says its drinking water has taken on a sulphur smell this past week, and people have become ill.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says it stands with the First Nation and is calling on the federal government to immediately respond.

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Grand Chief Kyra Wilson says citizens of Marcel Colomb should not have to live with uncertainty over the safety of their water.

She says it’s part of a larger problem, with Indigenous Services Canada confirming six First Nation communities in the province continue to face long-term drinking water advisories.

Indigenous Services Canada says in a statement it is committed to supporting those impacted. It says the water tests to date have not identified high levels of bacteria or chlorine, but new samples were taken yesterday and those results are still pending.