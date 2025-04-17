Working group launched to save Drumheller’s popular Tyra the T. Rex dinosaur

Send this page to someone via email

An important first step has been taken to save Tyra the Tyrannosaurus, the popular tourist attraction that towers over the skyline in Drumheller and was facing extinction in 2029.

The 25-metre-high figure, four times the size of a real T. Rex, attracts 150,000 visitors a year in southern Alberta, serving as the backdrop to hundreds of thousands of tourist photos over the last quarter of a century.

But earlier this month, the Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce announced plans to dismantle Tyra at the end of 2029.

View image in full screen Global Winnipeg’s Timm Bruch (front and centre) with family in Drumheller, Alta. Tim Bruch

The news resulted in a public backlash with 23,500 names on a petition calling for her to be spared. The Town of Drumheller also demanded meetings with the chamber and Travel Drumheller.

Story continues below advertisement

The town announced Thursday that the three groups will explore options with the goal to continue welcoming visitors while planning thoughtfully for the future.

“While this decision marks the end of an era, it also opens the door to new opportunities,” said Heather Bitz, executive director of the Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re excited to work closely with our community partners to explore what comes next while continuing to celebrate Tyra’s impact over the next 4.5 years.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're excited to work closely with our community partners to explore what comes next while continuing to celebrate Tyra's impact over the next 4.5 years."

View image in full screen Tyra the Tyrannosaurus, the lovable landmark that towers over the Drumheller skyline in the heart of the Canadian Badlands, is facing an extinction-level event and is pictured in Drumheller, Alta., Tuesday, April 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. GAC

The working group will identify strategic next steps in the months ahead, starting with a physical evaluation to help determine the longevity of the steel and fibreglass structure.

“We’re looking forward to working in lockstep with our partners to research and consider options for the WLD (world’s largest dinosaur),” said Darryl Drohomerski, the town’s chief administrative officer.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the start of a process grounded in collaboration and shared purpose.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is the start of a process grounded in collaboration and shared purpose."

More details will be shared after the condition of Tyra is assessed.

AJ Frey, the Drumheller businessman who launched the petition, praised the three groups for stepping up.

“This is a HUGE win for everyone involved—massive kudos to the three organizations for grabbing the reins and championing Tyra’s future,” Frey said in a post on Facebook.

Julia Fielding, the executive director of Travel Drumheller, had hoped a solution could be worked out because Tyra is deeply tied to the town’s tourism identity.

“We’re committed to keeping her memory alive while ensuring that our community continues to thrive as a destination well beyond 2029.”

1:15 Thousands gather in dino costumes in Drumheller to set world record

The town of 8,400 northeast of Calgary bills itself as the Dinosaur Capital of the World.

Story continues below advertisement

Home to the famed Royal Tyrrell Museum, the community also has statues of dinosaurs that look like they crawled out of the Flintstones cartoon greeting people on the streets.