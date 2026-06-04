FIFA bans reusable water bottles at World Cup, says water can be bought on site

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FIFA is banning spectators at World Cup matches from bringing reusable water bottles into its stadiums, after initially saying it would allow them.

Just three weeks ago, FIFA updated its code of conduct policy for North American venues, stating that “empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 litre in) capacity, may be brought into the stadium,” Reuters reported, but backpedalled Thursday, saying they were no longer allowed and that fans will now have to purchase bottled water on site.

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In a statement to NBC News on Thursday, a FIFA spokesperson said the decision was made as a safety precaution.

“FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees,” the statement said.

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“Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.”

There are 48 teams set to play in the World Cup beginning this month in Mexico City, with matches also being hosted at 16 venues across North America, including in Toronto and Vancouver.

View image in full screen A soccer fan walks past BMO Field, Toronto’s FIFA World Cup venue, while construction continues as the countdown to the opening game hits two weeks, in Toronto, Friday, May 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Many are also in areas prone to high temperatures and humidity, such as Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico, as well as Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, that can be dangerous for both players and spectators.

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Team Canada will face Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) on June 12. The temperature at the time of the match is forecast to be 26 C, according to the Weather Network. Vancouver has a milder climate, with average June temperatures hovering around the 20 C mark.

In its statement, FIFA said it was co-ordinating with local officials on a heat safety plan.

“FIFA works closely with each host city committee and local authorities on heat mitigation factors for fans travelling to the stadium, which can include resources such as misting stations, fans, hydration stations, cooling tents and more around the stadium footprint,” the statement said.

FIFA said water prices will not be higher than what the venues generally charge.

According to its website, BMO Field, where six Toronto matches will be played, has on-site water fountains near sections 105, 106, 111, and 114, though spectators will not be able to refill their own bottles with them. At BC Place in Vancouver, water stations are available near sections 204, 211, 218, 225, 231, 238, 245, 252, 305 and 310.

The water ban comes amid fan complaints over the cost of attending the tournament. As of publication, tickets have not sold out.

When they went on general sale in January, they ranged from US$140 to $8,680, The Associated Press reported. Since then, some have been made available for less and others for significantly more — rising to a face price of $32,970 for the final.

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FIFA can make more money on its resale marketplace, where it takes a 30 per cent commission from each sale. In April, the platform listed four tickets to the final for just under $2.3 million each.

— with files from Reuters and Global News’ Adriana Fallico