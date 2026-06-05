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Entertainment

British actor Anthony Head, known for ‘Ted Lasso,’ has died at 72

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 5, 2026 1:20 pm
1 min read
FILE - Anthony Head arrives for the European premiere of 'The Iron Lady' on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2012, in London. View image in full screen
FILE - Anthony Head arrives for the European premiere of 'The Iron Lady' on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2012, in London. AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File
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Anthony Head, the suave, smooth-voiced British actor known for roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died, his family said Friday. He was 72.

Head’s daughters, actors Emily and Daisy Head, told the Press Association news agency that the actor passed away due to complications from pneumonia.

Click to play video: 'Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham on her new festive special'
Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham on her new festive special
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The performer became known to British TV audiences in the 1980s as one half of a will-they, won’t-they romantic couple in a series of ads for Nescafe instant coffee.

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Head achieved U.S. fame as librarian Rupert Giles, mentor to the title character in the cult-favorite supernatural series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

He most recently played Rupert Mannion, the villainous ex-husband of Hannah Waddingham’s character Rebecca, in Ted Lasso.

“Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them,” his daughters said. “How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us.”

 

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