Security guard in Chappell Roan fan incident takes ‘full responsibility’

A security guard is taking “full responsibility” for an incident at a hotel in Brazil involving Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter and Chappell Roan.

Brazilian-Italian soccer star Jorginho previously said that his wife Catherine Harding and Ada Law were staying at the same hotel in Sao Paulo as the singer when a security guard mistreated his 11-year-old stepdaughter after she recognized Roan on Saturday.

Pascal Duvier, a “protection specialist,” released a statement after the Pink Pony Club singer claimed that the security guard who approached Harding and her daughter was “not my personal security.”

Duvier, who is the same bodyguard who was working for Kim Kardashian when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016, took to Instagram to address the “online rumors.”

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“I do not normally address online rumors, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation,” Duvier’s statement began. “I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21st.”

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“I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan. The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals.”

Duvier said he made “a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of our location.”

“My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful,” he added.

Duvier’s statement comes after a spokesperson for Roan told People in a statement that the singer has “zero tolerance” for “aggressive behavior” toward her fans.

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“Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother/daughter and a third-party security office,” the rep said in the statement. “She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video. She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them.

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“Chappell holds her own teams to the highest standards and has zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive behavior towards her or her fans.”

Roan’s spokesperson also told Entertainment Weekly that Roan has “used the same personal security guard this year in Australia, France and South America.”

“Contrary to published reports, Pascal Duvier was not Chappell Roan’s personal security in South America,” Roan’s spokesperson added.

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Roan shared a video on Sunday to address the incident, saying she “didn’t even see a woman and a child” while she was eating breakfast at the hotel.

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“Like, I did not. No one came up to me, no one bothered me,” the Subway singer said. “Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well.

“I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. I did not.”

“They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything,” the 28-year-old singer added. “It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken.”

Chappell Roan se pronuncia sobre atitude de segurança (que não era dela) e pede desculpas: “Eu nem vi uma mulher e uma criança. (…) Não pedi para o segurança ir atrás dessa mãe e dessa criança. É injusto que o seguraça tenha assumido que elas tinham más intenções.” pic.twitter.com/hEh304B2L1 — Chappell Roan Brasil | Fan Account (@chappellroanbr) March 22, 2026

In another Instagram post, Roan wrote, “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy.”

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“I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something.… If you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

In response to Roan’s statement, the 11-year-old girl’s mother shared her side of the story in a lengthy Instagram video.

She said the security guard who approached her and her child was “not a security guard of the hotel.”

“He looks after artists so I don’t know if it was her personal security guard but he was with her so that is all I know. Did she send him to do it? Again, I don’t know. Look, I would like to hope not but at the same time, I think that you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity to make sure that the people that work for you and act on your behalf are acting on your behalf,” Harding said.

“We were staying in the same hotel. We were at breakfast and we noticed a girl walked past with long red hair, very curly. And I said to my daughter, ‘Oh, do you think that’s Chappell Roan?’ and she looked and said, ‘Oh my God, Mom, do you think it’s her?'”

That’s when her daughter went to look outside, where she says Roan was sitting in the garden area. Harding claims that she and her daughter “were free to go into” the area where Roan was seated.

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She said they continued their breakfast and that’s when she claimed they were approached by a security guard who had “a very aggressive tone.”

“For me, I really feel like it overstepped a boundary because he is quite intimidating. He is very large so for him to come over to a table with just a woman and her daughter eating breakfast to kind of like berate and scold us and say that he was going to complain and tell me that I should be teaching my daughter to be better and that she’s badly educated and we should respect people’s privacy and we should not harass people and all of these other things,” Harding said.