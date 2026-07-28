Could Ukraine’s attack on an Iranian ship merge 2 ongoing wars?

Send this page to someone via email

Ukraine’s drone strike on an Iranian cargo ship in the Caspian Sea last weekend has escalated tensions between the two countries and highlighted the growing links between the separate conflicts they’re fighting.

Iran has vowed to respond to Saturday’s attack, which it said was against a commercial vessel and killed a sailor. Ukraine claimed the vessel was carrying military equipment between Iran and Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Tuesday he called his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi for “a frank discussion” and stressed the need to “avoid unnecessary escalation.”

“Our goal is to counter Russian aggression, which is the root cause of all incidents, and it is Russia who bears full responsibility for all provocations and casualties,” Sybiha wrote on X.

Araghchi claimed Sybiha told him the strike was “unintentional” but said there “must be restitution for losses.”

Story continues below advertisement

The call came a day after Sybiha, in response to Tehran’s vows of retaliation, said Iran had “no standing to pretend to be a victim” while it continues to be “a direct accomplice to Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Iran has been accused for years of supplying Russia with short-range missiles and drone technology that have been used by Russian forces against Ukraine. Canada has sanctioned Iranian businesses it has accused of facilitating the production and transfer of those weapons to Russia.

That assistance is now going both ways, Ukraine says, as Iran fights the United States and Israel in their own separate war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday that Russia has been aiding Iran by capturing satellite imagery of U.S. bases in the Gulf region that later appear in Iran. He said there was a “clear correlation” between Russia’s images and subsequent Iranian strikes this month.

“The purpose is clear,” Zelenskyy said. “None of us in the world should turn a blind eye to one very simple fact: evil always seeks ways to make things worse and spread further.”

2:59 European powers accuse Russia of helping Iran target US forces in Middle East

The Institute for the Study of War has made similar assessments that Russia is helping Iran with target accuracy, citing U.S. media reports and European officials.

Story continues below advertisement

Zelenskyy on Tuesday met privately with U.S. President Donald Trump while in Washington for the funeral of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. The Ukrainian president said on X he and Trump discussed Patriot interceptor missile production and restarting peace talks, but did not mention if Iran’s alleged assistance was raised.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week broadly acknowledged that Russia and China are “enabling some things Iran is doing” in its fight against the U.S.

On Monday, however, Trump downplayed any impact the potential Russian assistance was having in the war.

“I don’t think they’ve been doing it, certainly not at a high level,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he travelled to Michigan. “And if they have, it has been very un-impactful.”

Still, he said he would raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump on Friday told reporters that both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have assured him personally they’re not “enabling” or supplying weapons to Iran, and “I trust them.”

Russia’s foreign ministry said Monday on Telegram that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov offered “sincere condolences” over the Iranian sailor’s death in a call with Araghchi and criticized the “reckless actions by the Kiev regime.”

Story continues below advertisement

Could the wars converge?

Ukraine has sought to portray Iran and Russia as a combined threat to the U.S. It has also supplied anti-drone technologies and military expertise to Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, to defend against Iranian attacks.

Andrew Rasiulis, a former Department of National Defence official and military analyst, said in an interview that Ukraine’s strike on the Iranian cargo ship may be an attempt to curry favour with the Trump administration.

“It doesn’t move the military needle, but it creates political spin,” he said. “It puts Ukraine on the radar, advances its political cause … and it showcases Ukrainian technology and drones: ‘Look at what we can do.'”

2:04 Ukraine to send drone experts to Middle East

Araghchi, the Iranian foreign minister, said Sunday on X that Ukraine’s attack “CANNOT GO UNANSWERED.” Although he softened his language after his call with his Ukrainian counterpart Sybiha on Tuesday, he reiterated that a response would come.

Story continues below advertisement

“Iran does not seek escalation either, but made clear any attack on our citizens or interests is unacceptable,” Araghchi posted.

Rasiulis said any Iranian response would likely be proportionate and not escalatory, meaning it would be relatively small-scale and akin to Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Gulf region.

He doubted that such a response would be enough to draw in NATO, which has refrained from involving itself in the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran.

“Nobody here wants to see a major, counterproductive global war,” he said. “The Americans don’t want it, the Russians don’t want it, the Iranians don’t want it.

“Even the Ukrainians, I don’t think they want a wider war, they just want to curry favour with the U.S., to get the U.S. to give them more stuff so they can beat up on the Russians. But that’s kind of it, really.”