Kim Kardashian’s insurance company sues ex-bodyguard for $6.1M over Paris robbery

Two years after Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris, the reality star’s former bodyguard Pascal Duvier is being sued for US$6.1 million by her insurance company.

American International Group (AIG), the insurance company that paid Kardashian after she was robbed at gunpoint of more than $10 million worth of jewelry in Paris, filed a lawsuit in Delaware on Wednesday against Duvier and his company, Protect Security.

The insurance company claims Duvier and his security firm “negligently, carelessly, and/or recklessly performed their protection, security, monitoring, inspection, and/or surveying of” Kardashian and her private accommodations where she was staying for Paris Fashion week in October 2016.

According to court docs, AIG says that Duvier left the mother of three alone in her room and failed to address and correct several security breaches, including a missing or broken lock, a malfunctioning intercom and the lack of closed-circuit television in the building.

AIG also claims that the building’s concierge “did not have any security training and/or background.”

The lawsuit states US$6,116,067 is the same amount the insurance company paid Kardashian for the stolen jewelry that she was robbed at the No Address Hotel.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was held at gunpoint and robbed by five men dressed as police officers on Oct. 3, 2016.

The robbers forced their way into the private Paris residence where Kardashian was staying, tied her up, locked her in a bathroom and held her at gunpoint before making off with her jewelry.

French police arrested 16 people in January 2017 in connection with the robbery.

Duvier has not responded to the lawsuit as of this writing.