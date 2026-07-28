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1 comment

  1. Rajesh Singh
    July 28, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    Paul Vickers is a slimy narcissist!

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Entertainment

Calgary’s Cowboys Dance Hall closing its doors after 30 years in business

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 28, 2026 12:43 pm
1 min read
Cowboys Dance Hall is located inside Cowboys Casino, near the Stampede grounds in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
Cowboys Dance Hall is located inside Cowboys Casino, near the Stampede grounds in downtown Calgary. Global News
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It’s the end of an era for Calgary’s nightlife after Cowboys Dance Hall announced that it is closing its doors.

The popular nightclub made the announcement on social media on Monday, saying it is “turning the page — and riding into a new exciting chapter.”

It goes on to say that it is closing its location in the Cowboys Casino and will turn its focus toward growing the Cowboys Music Festival.

Cowboys Dance Hall took to social media on Monday to announce it is closing after 30 years in business. View image in full screen
Cowboys Dance Hall took to social media on Monday to announce it is closing after 30 years in business. Source: instagram/cowboyscalgary

Cowboys Nightclub opened in downtown Calgary 30 years ago before moving inside Cowboys Casino in 2011.

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In a statement, the Calgary Stampede said Cowboys Casino remains open for business and will be rebranded in the coming months.

Click to play video: 'Millennium Park renamed Cowboys Park in Calgary’s west downtown'
Millennium Park renamed Cowboys Park in Calgary’s west downtown

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