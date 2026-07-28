Calgary’s Cowboys Dance Hall closing its doors after 30 years in business

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It’s the end of an era for Calgary’s nightlife after Cowboys Dance Hall announced that it is closing its doors.

The popular nightclub made the announcement on social media on Monday, saying it is “turning the page — and riding into a new exciting chapter.”

It goes on to say that it is closing its location in the Cowboys Casino and will turn its focus toward growing the Cowboys Music Festival.

View image in full screen Cowboys Dance Hall took to social media on Monday to announce it is closing after 30 years in business. Source: instagram/cowboyscalgary

Cowboys Nightclub opened in downtown Calgary 30 years ago before moving inside Cowboys Casino in 2011.

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In a statement, the Calgary Stampede said Cowboys Casino remains open for business and will be rebranded in the coming months.